As the Rams enter their bye week, Sean McVay is confident both Matthew Stafford and Kyren Williams will soon return from injury.

The Los Angeles Rams have been snake bitten by injuries throughout the 2023 season. But as the Rams look to make a late season surge, Los Angeles could soon see the return of two of their biggest offensive stars.

Head coach Sean McVay was optimistic that quarterback Matthew Stafford would return after the team's Week 10 bye, via Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic. Furthermore, McVay said he expects Kyren Williams to be activated from injured reserve when first eligible in Week 12, via Rams team reporter Stu Jackson.

Stafford was ruled out of LA's Week 9 loss to the Green Bay Packers due to a thumb injury. The quarterback has been unable to practice with a UCL sprain. However, McVay didn't answer any questions about the Rams' potential backup QB options. Nothing is set in stone, but McVay at least seemed confident that Stafford would be back with an extra week off.

Williams has been out since Week 6 after he suffered a ankle injury. Before going down, he had rushed for 456 yards and six touchdowns. While Los Angeles has tried to replace his production, getting Williams back in the lineup would be a major boost to the running game.

The Rams enter their bye week with a 3-6 record and the 16th ranked offense in the league, averaging 335.9 yards per game. It might be hard to truly make a playoff push, but Los Angeles would certainly be more successful with Matthew Stafford and Kyren Williams in the offense. Sean McVay is confident both will return sooner rather than later.