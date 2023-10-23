On Sunday afternoon, the Los Angeles Rams dropped to 3-4 on the young 2023 season with a frustrating 24-17 home loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers. Although the Rams held a seven-point lead heading into the fourth quarter of the game, the Steelers outscored Los Angeles 14-0 in the final frame en route to the victory.

After the game, Rams star wide receiver Cooper Kupp sounded off on some of his team's frustrations with the loss.

“Part of why it's so frustrating is because there's no lack of effort at work during the week,” said Kupp, per Bridget Condon of NFL Network. “You just work so hard to try to put yourself in a position to go out there and make plays. I'm not talking about myself, just the guys on this team guys work extremely hard to come out here and compete, and to just not see that carry through, it's tough.”

Cooper Kupp was held relatively in check on Sunday by his lofty standards, hauling in just two receptions for 29 yards and no touchdowns. Instead, it was rookie standout Puka Nacua, who has been arguably the biggest bright spot of the Rams' season thus far, that led the team in receiving yards with 154 on eight receptions.

The Rams now find themselves with some ground to make up in a crowded NFC playoff picture. The team will look to even up their record at 4-4 when they next take the field against the Dallas Cowboys on October 29. That game is slated to kick off at 1:00 PM ET.