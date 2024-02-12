Here we will look at what Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes still must do to get in GOAT conversation with Tom Brady.

The ongoing debate regarding the NFL's greatest quarterback of all time (GOAT) has persisted for years. Tom Brady, boasting seven Super Bowl rings, is often heralded as the GOAT, yet Patrick Mahomes is swiftly presenting his case. Despite Mahomes steering the Kansas City Chiefs to a Super Bowl 58 victory against the San Francisco 49ers, what milestones does he still need to achieve to undoubtedly enter the GOAT conversation alongside Tom Brady?

Patrick Mahomes in Super Bowl 58

During Super Bowl 58, the Chiefs confronted the 49ers in a riveting match. Despite the Niners maintaining the lead for the majority of the game, Patrick Mahomes orchestrated a remarkable late-game resurgence. He delivered two touchdown passes in the fourth quarter and overtime to clinch a 25-22 triumph. He sealed the game with a decisive touchdown pass to Mecole Hardman Jr. during a high-stakes drive after the 49ers secured a field goal during the extra period's initial possession. Mahomes concluded the game with 333 passing yards, two touchdowns, and one interception, securing him the Super Bowl MVP accolade.

Mahomes getting closer to the GOAT with his third ring 👀 🐐 pic.twitter.com/eeS3GPTG0W — ESPN (@espn) February 12, 2024

Now, Kansas City has clinched consecutive titles and triumphed in three of the past five Super Bowls. As such, they've emerged as the NFL's contemporary dynasty. Mahomes is their frontman for that. At just 28 years old, he has already etched his name into the discussions of the greatest quarterbacks alongside Tom Brady and Joe Montana.

Regarding San Francisco, the team endured a defeat to the Chiefs in Super Bowl 54 four years prior and will undoubtedly rue numerous missed opportunities to secure victory when they held the advantage early in the game. However, Sunday showcased Mahomes lifting yet another Lombardi Trophy. It was a great feeling for the Chiefs and their. This was particularly true in a season where concerns loomed over the offense's overall efficacy and dearth of weapons.

Inevitably, people have renewed the debate about whether Mahomes already deserves to sit with Tom Brady around the NFL GOAT table. Here we will look at what Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes still must do to get in the GOAT conversation with Brady.

Achieve a Minimum of Five Super Bowl Victories

Tom Brady's record-breaking seven Super Bowl victories set the bar high in NFL history. For Patrick Mahomes to strengthen his case as the GOAT, he must secure at least five Super Bowl wins to match Brady's unparalleled achievement. He's got three down, and two to go. Sure, this objective poses a considerable challenge. That said, Mahomes possesses ample years in his career to pursue further triumphs on football's grandest stage.

Sustain Super Bowl Victories Post Andy Reid & Travis Kelce Era

Mahomes has thrived under the guidance of head coach Andy Reid and the partnership with tight end Travis Kelce. Both have been pivotal contributors to his success. Nevertheless, to cement his GOAT status, Mahomes must sustain Super Bowl victories even after the retirements of Reid and Kelce. This demands Mahomes' ongoing skill refinement and capacity to lead his team to glory independently of his trusted coach and teammate.

Secure Super Bowl Wins with Alternate Franchise

Sure, Tom Brady primarily secured six of his seven Super Bowl titles with the New England Patriots. However, he added another with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2021. For Mahomes to stake his claim as the GOAT, he must capture Super Bowl victories with another franchise. That would showcase that his success transcends team dynamics and underscores his talent and leadership.

Bonus: Mahomes Acknowledges Brady's Super Bowl Triumph

The ongoing debate among fans may persist, but Mahomes' acknowledgment of his loss to Tom Brady in a Super Bowl resonates deeply. Both quarterbacks command immense respect, having elevated their respective franchises to greatness. They are destined for enshrinement together in Canton as Pro Football Hall of Famers.

Yes, Mahomes shows promise in potentially surpassing Brady's records. That said, Super Bowl LV and its decisive 31-9 outcome will forever endure. Brady's triumph on the grandest stage remains indelible. Nevertheless, if Brady endorses Mahomes' quest for greatness, what further argument remains?

Looking Ahead

In the dynamic landscape of NFL history, the conversation surrounding the greatest quarterback of all time continues to evolve. Tom Brady's illustrious career, marked by unprecedented success, sets a formidable benchmark for aspirants like Patrick Mahomes. While Mahomes endeavors to carve his own legacy, his journey intersects with Brady's enduring legacy. Of course, Mahomes is nothing short of stellar. His NFL career has been defined by Super Bowl victories, leadership prowess, and individual brilliance.

As Mahomes navigates the challenges ahead, his quest for greatness remains a captivating narrative. Regardless of the outcome, the mutual respect shared between Mahomes and Brady transcends statistical comparisons. This underscores the essence of football's timeless allure: the pursuit of excellence and the embodiment of sportsmanship. As the GOAT conversation endures, Mahomes and Brady embody the essence of gridiron greatness. They both enrich the fabric of NFL lore with each pass, each victory, and each indelible moment they etch upon the annals of football history.