A lot of hoop junkies would agree that NBA players are easily the best basketball players in the world. As a result, it isn't surprising that they get a tremendous amount of respect.
Given their greatness in the sport, it's so easy to forget that these players are humans as well. In fact, believe it or not, a handful of them even went to regular high schools like us.
Given that these players have become one of the greatest athletes to play the sport, it's worth looking back at their high school, where most of them started their basketball journeys. Let's take a look at what these 10 NBA stars looked like in high school.
LeBron James
LeBron James and Carmelo Anthony first met when they played each other in high school — and remained close friends ever since.
They will enter their 19th season on the Lakers as NBA teammates for the first time. pic.twitter.com/FR9ax917jk
— Boardroom (@boardroom) August 3, 2021
Ever since his high school days, LeBron James was already selected as The Chosen One. His high school team would travel the country playing the best teams in the United States, including one time against a team that included future NBA teammate Carmelo Anthony.
From being a scrawny kid in Ohio, James certainly broke boundaries in the NBA and has given a good account of himself in being part of the GOAT conversation. With four NBA championships, four Finals MVPs, one In-Season Tournament title, and four MVPs, he surely makes a case to be the best in the world, especially after breaking the NBA all-time scoring record.
Anthony Davis
#ThrowbackThursday sexy young niqqa pic.twitter.com/1jIBENyN
— Anthony Davis (@AnthonysUni) October 25, 2012
Believe it or not, Anthony Davis used to play the point guard position back in his days with Perspectives Charter School. From a talented 6-foot kid, the Davis we know today enjoyed a massive growth spurt in his junior year. Nowadays, Davis has been manning the Lakers frontcourt, resulting in a NBA title and an In-Season Tournament championship.
Luka Doncic
best captions on this photo?😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/qiU06BxJR8
— Luka Doncic (@luka7doncic) March 18, 2020
Although Doncic never really played high school basketball, given that he played professionally in Europe as a teenager, one may easily notice that the Slovenian sensation had yet to put on some weight and to grow some facial hair.
But from being a top European prospect, Doncic has surely lived up to expectations as possibly the next face of the NBA thanks to his ability to simply dominate in the league with ease.
Stephen Curry and Seth Curry
Rare picture of Steph Curry and Seth Curry as teenagers pic.twitter.com/tI7TXZgIrZ
— 🐐 (@Steph30Burner) October 7, 2021
By just looking at the photo above, it sure feels like the Curry brothers didn't even age one bit. Nevertheless, there was no doubt that both Stephen and Seth Curry had great shooting abilities that would make them staples in the NBA.
Moreover, Steph Curry would go on to become arguably the greatest shooter in NBA history, leading the league in all-time 3-point field goals converted.
James Harden
Among the players on this list, there's no doubt James Harden looks entirely different now compared to his high school days thanks to the absence of his signature beard. But even without the beard back in the day, Harden was already turning heads at Artesia High School. Fast-forward to today, he is an NBA Sixth Man of the Year winner and a former NBA MVP.
Kawhi Leonard
Rare pictures of Kawhi Leonard smiling while in high school pic.twitter.com/KBAiabMKmm
— Eric Fawcett (@EricFawcett_) May 4, 2017
Ever since joining the NBA, Kawhi Leonard has hardly showed any emotions, despite claiming to be a “fun guy.” However, back in high school, it seemed like the two-time Finals MVP wasn't shy of smiling a little bit more. It's great to know that Leonard has enjoyed the game since his high school days and quietly remains to do so even as one of the best forwards in the NBA.
Kevin Durant
As a skilled 7-footer, Durant was surely an unorthodox player that was ready to take the world by storm. Not wanting to play the center position, Durant even confessed to lying about his height at one point.
But even during his high school days, Durant was already a slim player with lethal scoring abilities. Fortunately, Durant successfully translated his high school success into the NBA, which has already manifested in three NBA championships, three Finals MVPs and an NBA MVP.
Karl-Anthony Towns
A modern-day big man equipped with skills, Karl-Anthony Towns was already dominating as early as the high school ranks with St. Joseph. Although he had yet to bulk up his frame around this time, Towns did enough to prove his potential and why he was a top high school prospect before becoming an All-Star for the Minnesota Timberwolves.
Joel Embiid
He started playing basketball when he was 15 years old after watching Kobe Bryant in the Finals. pic.twitter.com/9qgC7ZwEN7
— Ramona Shelburne (@ramonashelburne) May 2, 2023
While Joel Embiid has established himself as one of the elite centers in the NBA today, a lot of people didn't know the 7-foot Sixers big man didn't learn to play basketball until he was 15 years old, based on reports. Although he was a late bloomer, Embiid was inspired enough to become the reigning NBA MVP.
Jayson Tatum
Duke commit Jayson Tatum and Iowa commit Tyler Cook were dominate for Chaminade in a win vs Christ The King NY ! pic.twitter.com/Dt3rOW2cZx
— National Exposure Preps (@NorthernXPreps) January 15, 2016
While Jayson Tatum has become one of the rising stars in the NBA today, it sure feels like he hasn't aged a bit since his days with Chaminade College Preparatory School. But from the high school ranks into the NBA, the four-time All-Star has been consistent with his ability to simply dominate and to lead his teams.