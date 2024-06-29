With July only a few days away, Hulu has movies and series galore on offer, as reported by Comicbook.com.
Two popular animated shows are coming back to the streaming platform.
First up is Marvel's Hit Monkey, returning for a second season. The animated series' unexpected return, since all other Marvel animated projects were cancelled at Hulu, will stream all of its episodes on July 15.
Then you have the iconic sci-fi animated series Futurama, brought back to life by Hulu. Its 12th season will debut on July 29.
For true crime buffs, Mastermind: To Think Like A Killer will debut on July 11. The documentary series follows Ann Burgess' career at the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI). She started out as a consultant for the FBI's Behavioral Science Unit, later on renamed Behavioral Analysis Unit — yes, that BAU — in developing ways to track serial killers and other violent criminals. The series is executive produced by Dakota and Elle Fanning, along with director Abby Fuller. Burgess also served as a consulting producer.
Reality competition Dress My Tour will also air all of season one on July 23. It follows 11 aspiring fashion designers on their journey to create fashion pieces for some of the music world's biggest names such Toni Braxton, Ty Dolla $ign and more. These designers compete to make their mark in both the fashion and music industries and find out which one of them has what it takes to design for the stars and take home the $100,000 prize.
Hulu isn't getting left behind when it comes to Sharkweek (or month?) with several shark-themed movies and series premiering at the start of the month.
Check out what's in store on Hulu this July:
July 1
- Attack of the Red Sea Sharks: Special Premiere
- Baby Sharks in the City: Special Premiere
- Shark Attack 360: Special Premiere
- Shark Beach with Anthony Mackie: Special Premiere
- Shark vs. Ross Edgley: Special Premiere
- Sharks Gone Viral: Special Premiere
- Supersized Sharks: Special Premiere
- Blippi Anniversary Compilations
- Blippi NASA Episodes
- Blippi Wonderful World Tour
- Oshi no Ko: Complete Season 1
- (500) Days Of Summer
- 2012
- Alien: Covenant
- Aliens
- Aliens vs. Predator: Requiem
- Alita: Battle Angel
- Angels & Demons
- Aniara
- Behind Enemy Lines
- The Big Wedding
- Bohemian Rhapsody
- The Cable Guy
- Couples Retreat
- Courage Under Fire
- Cry Macho
- The Da Vinci Code
- Ford v Ferrari
- Funny People
- Garden State
- Get Out
- The Guilty
- Hail Satan?
- Just Go With It
- The Man Who Knew Too Little
- Margaret.
- The Monuments Men
- Mortal Engines
- The Namesake
- Predators
- The Predator
- Rough Night
- The Salt Of The Earth
- Sex Tape
- Shanghai Knights
- Shanghai Noon
- Sonic the Hedgehog 2
- Source Code
- Step Brothers
- Super Troopers
- Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby
- Tangerine
- Tragedy Girls
- Wrath Of The Titans
July 2
- The Tunnel to Summer, The Exit of Goodbyes
July 3
- Red Swan: Two-Episode Series Premiere
- After The First 48: Season 8B
- Dark Gathering: Complete Season 1 (Subbed & Dubbed)
- The Eminence in Shadow: Complete Season 2 (Subbed & Dubbed)
- Kennedy: Complete Season 1
- Kocktails with Khloé: Complete Season 1
- Neighborhood Wars: Complete Season 5
- Reincarnated as a Sword: Complete Season 1 (Subbed & Dubbed)
- The Toys That Built America: Complete Season 3
July 4
- Land of Tanabata: Three-Episode Series Premiere
July 5
- 20/20 True Crime Collection: Betrayed: Special Premiere
- Cellphone
- The Monk and the Gun
- Muzzle
July 7
- Ip Man: Kung Fu Master
July 8
- 13 Assassins
- Jesus Camp
- The Queen Of Versailles
July 9
- The Bachelorette: Season 21 Premiere
- Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar
July 10
- Celebrity Family Feud: Season 10 Premiere
- Family Feud: Decades of Laughs: Special Premiere
- Sasha Reid and the Midnight Order: Series Premiere
July 11
- Mastermind: To Think Like a Killer: Complete Docuseries
- Claim to Fame: Season 3 Premiere
- Who Wants to Be a Millionaire: Season 23 Premiere
- The Animal Kingdom
- Tyrel
July 12
- Casey Anthony's Parents: The Lie Detector Test: Special Premiere
- HIP – High Intellectual Potential: Complete Season 1-3
- Inmate to Roommate: Complete Season 1
- The Prison Confessions of Gypsy Rose Blanchard: Complete Season 1
- Road Wars: Complete Season 2
- Fast Charlie
- Fern Brady: Power & Chaos
- Iliza's Locals (Ep. 1)
- Iliza's Locals (Ep. 2)
- Iliza's Locals (Ep. 3)
- Mark Normand: Out To Lunch
- Scrambled
July 15
- Hit-Monkey: Complete Season 2
- Bloom Into You: Complete Season 1 (Subbed & Dubbed)
- I'm Quitting Heroing: Complete Season 1 (Subbed & Dubbed)
- Ya Boy Kongming!: Complete Season 1 (Subbed & Dubbed)
July 17
- Unprisoned: Complete Season 2
July 18
- How I Caught My Killer: Complete Season 2
- Girl in the Video
- I Killed My BFF: Complete Season 4
- MeetMarryMurder: Season 1B
- Mountain Men: Complete Season 12
- The Quake
July 19
- Lucky 13: Series Premiere
- Press Your Luck: Season 6 Premiere
- The American
- Bring Him to Me
- Cult Killer
July 23
- Dress My Tour: Complete Season 1
- Femme
July 25
- Wayne Brady: The Family Remix: Series Premiere
- Court Cam: Complete Season 6
- The Return of Shelby the Swamp Man: Complete Seaason 1
- The UnXplained Special Presentation: Special Premiere
- Lousy Carter
July 26
- Playground: Complete Season 1
- Ben Roy: Hyena
- Brittany Schmitt: From Ho To Housewife
- Hallelujah: Leonard Cohen, A Journey, A Song
- Kyle Kinane: Shocks & Struts
- The Origin of Evil
- Sleeping Dogs
- Tim Heidecker: An Evening With Tim Heidecker
July 29
- Futurama: Season 12 Premiere
July 30
- Betrayal: A Father's Secret: Complete Docuseries