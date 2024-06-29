With July only a few days away, Hulu has movies and series galore on offer, as reported by Comicbook.com.

Two popular animated shows are coming back to the streaming platform.

First up is Marvel's Hit Monkey, returning for a second season. The animated series' unexpected return, since all other Marvel animated projects were cancelled at Hulu, will stream all of its episodes on July 15.

Then you have the iconic sci-fi animated series Futurama, brought back to life by Hulu. Its 12th season will debut on July 29.

For true crime buffs, Mastermind: To Think Like A Killer will debut on July 11. The documentary series follows Ann Burgess' career at the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI). She started out as a consultant for the FBI's Behavioral Science Unit, later on renamed Behavioral Analysis Unit — yes, that BAU — in developing ways to track serial killers and other violent criminals. The series is executive produced by Dakota and Elle Fanning, along with director Abby Fuller. Burgess also served as a consulting producer.

Reality competition Dress My Tour will also air all of season one on July 23. It follows 11 aspiring fashion designers on their journey to create fashion pieces for some of the music world's biggest names such Toni Braxton, Ty Dolla $ign and more. These designers compete to make their mark in both the fashion and music industries and find out which one of them has what it takes to design for the stars and take home the $100,000 prize.

Hulu isn't getting left behind when it comes to Sharkweek (or month?) with several shark-themed movies and series premiering at the start of the month.

Check out what's in store on Hulu this July:

July 1

Attack of the Red Sea Sharks: Special Premiere

Baby Sharks in the City: Special Premiere

Shark Attack 360: Special Premiere

Shark Beach with Anthony Mackie: Special Premiere

Shark vs. Ross Edgley: Special Premiere

Sharks Gone Viral: Special Premiere

Supersized Sharks: Special Premiere

Blippi Anniversary Compilations

Blippi NASA Episodes

Blippi Wonderful World Tour

Oshi no Ko: Complete Season 1

(500) Days Of Summer

2012

Alien: Covenant

Aliens

Aliens vs. Predator: Requiem

Alita: Battle Angel

Angels & Demons

Aniara

Behind Enemy Lines

The Big Wedding

Bohemian Rhapsody

The Cable Guy

Couples Retreat

Courage Under Fire

Cry Macho

The Da Vinci Code

Ford v Ferrari

Funny People

Garden State

Get Out

The Guilty

Hail Satan?

Just Go With It

The Man Who Knew Too Little

Margaret.

The Monuments Men

Mortal Engines

The Namesake

Predators

The Predator

Rough Night

The Salt Of The Earth

Sex Tape

Shanghai Knights

Shanghai Noon

Sonic the Hedgehog 2

Source Code

Step Brothers

Super Troopers

Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby

Tangerine

Tragedy Girls

Wrath Of The Titans

July 2

The Tunnel to Summer, The Exit of Goodbyes

July 3

Red Swan: Two-Episode Series Premiere

After The First 48: Season 8B

Dark Gathering: Complete Season 1 (Subbed & Dubbed)

The Eminence in Shadow: Complete Season 2 (Subbed & Dubbed)

Kennedy: Complete Season 1

Kocktails with Khloé: Complete Season 1

Neighborhood Wars: Complete Season 5

Reincarnated as a Sword: Complete Season 1 (Subbed & Dubbed)

The Toys That Built America: Complete Season 3

July 4

Land of Tanabata: Three-Episode Series Premiere

July 5

20/20 True Crime Collection: Betrayed: Special Premiere

Cellphone

The Monk and the Gun

Muzzle

July 7

Ip Man: Kung Fu Master

July 8

13 Assassins

Jesus Camp

The Queen Of Versailles

July 9

The Bachelorette: Season 21 Premiere

Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar

July 10

Celebrity Family Feud: Season 10 Premiere

Family Feud: Decades of Laughs: Special Premiere

Sasha Reid and the Midnight Order: Series Premiere

July 11

Mastermind: To Think Like a Killer: Complete Docuseries

Claim to Fame: Season 3 Premiere

Who Wants to Be a Millionaire: Season 23 Premiere

The Animal Kingdom

Tyrel

July 12

Casey Anthony's Parents: The Lie Detector Test: Special Premiere

HIP – High Intellectual Potential: Complete Season 1-3

Inmate to Roommate: Complete Season 1

The Prison Confessions of Gypsy Rose Blanchard: Complete Season 1

Road Wars: Complete Season 2

Fast Charlie

Fern Brady: Power & Chaos

Iliza's Locals (Ep. 1)

Iliza's Locals (Ep. 2)

Iliza's Locals (Ep. 3)

Mark Normand: Out To Lunch

Scrambled

July 15

Hit-Monkey: Complete Season 2

Bloom Into You: Complete Season 1 (Subbed & Dubbed)

I'm Quitting Heroing: Complete Season 1 (Subbed & Dubbed)

Ya Boy Kongming!: Complete Season 1 (Subbed & Dubbed)

July 17

Unprisoned: Complete Season 2

July 18

How I Caught My Killer: Complete Season 2

Girl in the Video

I Killed My BFF: Complete Season 4

MeetMarryMurder: Season 1B

Mountain Men: Complete Season 12

The Quake

July 19

Lucky 13: Series Premiere

Press Your Luck: Season 6 Premiere

The American

Bring Him to Me

Cult Killer

July 23

Dress My Tour: Complete Season 1

Femme

July 25

Wayne Brady: The Family Remix: Series Premiere

Court Cam: Complete Season 6

The Return of Shelby the Swamp Man: Complete Seaason 1

The UnXplained Special Presentation: Special Premiere

Lousy Carter

July 26

Playground: Complete Season 1

Ben Roy: Hyena

Brittany Schmitt: From Ho To Housewife

Hallelujah: Leonard Cohen, A Journey, A Song

Kyle Kinane: Shocks & Struts

The Origin of Evil

Sleeping Dogs

Tim Heidecker: An Evening With Tim Heidecker

July 29

Futurama: Season 12 Premiere

July 30