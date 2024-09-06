The biggest game of the week in college football will be taking place in Ann Arbor this weekend. The Michigan football team will be hosting Texas, and it is going to be an incredible matchup. Two top-10 teams. Big Ten vs. SEC. Two of the biggest brands in college football. It doesn't get much bigger than this.

Both of these teams are coming into this game with a 1-0 record as Michigan took down Fresno State in week one and Texas beat Colorado State. The Longhorns cruised to a 52-0 win, but the Wolverines looked sluggish as they pulled away late for a 30-10 win.

The Michigan football team is coming off of a national championship, but not many people came into this season expecting the Wolverines to contend for a repeat. After the way that Michigan looked last weekend, a lot of people think the team is going to take a big step back.

Michigan lost a lot of talent to the NFL, so they have a lot of new faces on the field this year. They also have a new head coach and two new coordinators. The inexperience showed everywhere last weekend, and they are going to have to clean a lot of things up if they are going to hang with Texas.

We are going to find out a lot about this Michigan football team this weekend. There are still a ton of question marks about this team, but we should be able to get a good idea how the rest of this season will go for the Wolverines once we see how they match up with Texas.

This is a huge game for Michigan that is going to set the tone the tone for the rest of the year. Here is what a win would mean for the program:

What if Michigan wins?

A win for Michigan this weekend would be as big as it gets. No one outside of Ann Arbor has any faith in the Wolverines, and a lot of people are expecting Texas to come in and easily handle them.

If Michigan finds a way to win on Saturday, the view on the Wolverines will completely change. Right now, people don't expect Michigan to compete for the national championship. If they win on Saturday, they will be viewed as one of the best teams in college football and as a real threat to win it all.

A win would also set Michigan up very nicely to make a run at the College Football Playoff. They have to play #13 USC, #7 Oregon and #2 Ohio State in conference play. If they win tomorrow, they could probably lose two of those games and still get in. It's early in the season, but the stakes are incredibly high for this game.

What if Michigan loses?

If Michigan loses tomorrow, their College Football Playoff hopes will look a lot more slim. The Wolverines would likely only be able to afford one more loss, and that is tough with the schedule and the experience that they have.

In terms of going forward in the season, there are a couple different ways to look at this game. If Michigan loses a close game on Saturday, they will still be viewed as a College Football Playoff contender. Texas is a very good team, and a close loss to them would probably mean a step up in play from what we saw last week.

If the Longhorns come into the Big House and win convincingly, Michigan is probably in trouble. If the Wolverines can't compete with contenders at home, they're probably going to take a decent step back this season.

Saturday's matchup between Michigan and Texas should be a good one, and you don't want to miss it. The Wolverines and Longhorns will kick off from Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor at noon ET on Saturday. The game will be airing on Fox, and Texas is currently favored by 7.5 points. ESPN’s College GameDay and Fox Big Noon Kickoff will be there for the huge matchup.