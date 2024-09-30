The Los Angeles Rams are coming off a tough 24-18 defeat to the Chicago Bears capped off by Matthew Stafford's game-losing interception. The Rams fell to 1-3, but have an opportunity to bounce back against the Green Bay Packers on Oct. 6. Unfortunately, Los Angeles' injury woes will not significantly improve, given star wide receiver Cooper Kupp's status for the game.

Cooper Kupp has been dealing with a nagging ankle injury that will take more time to recover. Thus, head coach Sean McVay said Kupp will not return in time for the Ram-Packers matchup on Sunday, per Jason B. Hirschhorn of The Leap.

Kupp originally injured his ankle in Los Angeles' Week 2 loss to the Arizona Cardinals. Afterward, Sean McVay said he would miss an extended period. Kupp was ruled out for LA's Bears matchup as well. Hopefully, the star wide receiver will undergo a safe and efficient recovery.

Through his first two games of the 2024 season, Kupp totaled 147 yards and one touchdown on 18 receptions. Los Angeles' offense has had a hard time maintaining in his absence. To make matters worse, fellow star receiver Puka Nacua is on the injured reserve list with a PCL strain.

Nevertheless, Matthew Stafford is doing everything he can to keep good connections with LA's other receiving targets. The veteran quarterback threw for 224 yards against the Bears. He primarily relied on Tutu Atwell, Jordan Whittington, Demarcus Robinson, and Colby Parkinson during the game. Each receiver amassed 82, 62, 37, and 33 yards during the game, respectively.

The Rams will have their hands full against the Packers to start October. Green Bay lost 31-29 to the Minnesota Vikings in Week 4, so they will be hungry for a win. Los Angeles is determined to do everything they can to defend their home field though. LA hopes to inch closer to the .500 mark with a win on Sunday.