A rivalry that dates back over 100 years. The question of “who’s the real HU” fuels the rivalry between Howard and Hampton University. If you were to ask alumni from either school, they would tell you that their school is the “real HU.” Many celebrities and high-profile figures have taken sides when it comes to the Howard vs. Hampton rivalry.

As a graduate of Howard University, we already know whose side Vice President Kamala Harris is on. With the Truth and Service Classic coming up this weekend, we want to take it back to the 2010 commencement at Hampton University, when former President Barack Obama weighed in on the legendary rivalry.

“Before we get started, I just want to say, I'm excited the Battle of the Real H.U. will be taking place in Washington this year. You all know I'm not going to pick sides. But it's been, what, 13 years since the Pirates lost. As one Hampton alum on my staff put it, the last time Howard beat Hampton, The Fugees were still together.”

This year marks the fourth annual Truth and Service Classic held at Audi Field. This game is not only about football but a showcase of the long rivalry between Howard and Hampton. Originating in 1908, the rivalry was started by several factors, including the two universities’ proximity and their historically high academic standing; both Hampton and Howard are considered “Black Ivy League” universities. They have also competed in the same athletic conferences for almost a century.

”We’re excited for our football team to play in the Truth and Service Classic at Audi Field for the fourth time,” said Howard Director of Athletics Kery Davis. “The last three years have brought so much excitement, and we’re looking forward to renewing our long-time rivalry with Hampton. We would like to thank D.C. United and Audi Field for this incredible partnership and opportunity for our student-athletes.”

Hampton University currently leads the all-time series with a record of 56-41-1 against Howard University. Last year Hampton beat Howard 35-34 in Truth and Service Classic and has won the last seven games against Howard since 2015.

Hampton University spent four seasons in the Big South Conference before joining the Colonial Athletic Association (CAA) in 2022. After spending more than 20 years in NCAA Division II, the program transition to a Division I college football team in 1995. Seven Black College National Championships were also won by Hampton (1922, 1985, 1994, 1997, 2004, 2005, and 2006).

The Howard University football team has been around for more than 125 years, and they are members of the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC). In the program's existence, they have won three conference titles and five Black College National Championships.