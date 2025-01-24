Since taking its Season 1 break, fans have been wondering when Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage is coming back on TV on CBS. Good news: the Young Sheldon spin-off is coming back soon.

When is Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage coming back?

Luckily, fans who are waiting for Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage to return don't have to wait much longer. It will return with its eighth episode on Thursday, January 30, 2025, at 8 pm EST. The spin-off took over Young Sheldon's old Thursday slot on CBS.

This will be the eighth episode of Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage to premiere. The last episode premiered over a month prior, on December 12, 2024.

The last episode ended on a cliffhanger. After Georgie (Montana Jordan) helps out Mandy's (Emily Osment) brother, Connor (Dougie Baldwin), he gives his seal of approval of his brother-in-law to Audrey (Rachel Bay Jones). She sits at the table with a conflicted look on her face as the episode fades to black.

One of the ongoing storylines is Georgie receiving Audrey's approval. While she has shown signs of caring for him, she has still yet to fully accept him as a part of the family. Perhaps hearing it from her son will start her turning a new leaf on Georgie.

What is it about?

Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage is the first spin-off of Young Sheldon (which is a spin-off of The Big Bang Theory). It continues the story of its title characters as they navigate young parenthood.

Plus, Georgie begins his career in the tire business. Those who remember Big Bang Theory will remember that he is a successful tire shop owner.

He is also grieving after the passing of his father in Young Sheldon Season 7. Georgie routinely visits his father's grave throughout the early episodes of the spin-off.

Mandy, meanwhile, is trying to make friends as a young mom. She also faces a challenge as she figures out whether or not she wants to work again.

While all of this is happening, Georgie and Mandy are trying to establish their family. However, they are still living under Madny's parents' roof.

In Young Sheldon, Mandy was introduced in the sixth season. She hooks up with Georgie, who is much younger than her, resulting in her getting pregnant.

They have the baby, though. They also decide to get married and decide to try and make the best of their situation. Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage picks up right after that.

It also will fill in the blanks for Georgie when fans meet him in Big Bang Theory. He is divorced by the time he is introduced in The Big Bang Theory. As the title suggests, the spin-off will show their first (and possibly other) marriages.