Finally, the first spin-off of Young Sheldon, Georgie and Mandy's First Marriage, is here, and we have theories. The Montana Jordan and Emily Osment-led series will premiere its first episode on CBS on October 17.

But what will happen in the new show? We know that it will return to the multi-cam format, similar to The Big Bang Theory. It will also depict Georgie (Jordan) and Mandy's (Osment) journey into young adulthood.

There are several plot lines that have to be paid off in the new Young Sheldon spin-off. Here is a list of three theories for Georgie and Mandy's First Marriage.

Georgie [eventually] wins over the McAllister's approval

When fans meet Mandy's parents in Young Sheldon, they are not thrilled with Georgie. After all, he did get their daughter pregnant and is significantly younger than her.

Eventually, Jim (Will Sasso) comes around on Georgie. He had a good relationship with his father, George Sr. (Lance Barber), before his death.

And he likes him enough to let George live under his roof. After getting married, Georgie and Mandy move in with her parents. He also gets a job via Jim, working at his tire shop.

Over the course of the Young Sheldon spin-off, Georgie will undoubtedly become the same character met in The Big Bang Theory. Georgie is biter at Sheldon leaving for Caltech while their mother, Mary (Zoe Perry), spiraled and Missy (Raegan Revord) went through her rebellious teenage phase.

He will likely excel at selling tires and open his own shop by the time Georgie and Mandy's First Marriage ends. This will probably lead to Mandy's mom, Audrey (Rachel Bay Jones), accepting him as her son-in-law as well.

There have been hints of Audrey liking Georgie. In one of the final Young Sheldon episodes, she watches Georgie take care of CeeCee with a smile on her face.

Another Young Sheldon cameo in the spin-off

It has already been revealed that Young Sheldon stars Zoe Perry, Raegan Revord, and Annie Potts will reprise their roles in the spin-off. They will have guest star roles in episodes of the first season.

However, they probably will not be the only ones. I think Iaim Armitage will appear as Sheldon Cooper in Georgie and Mandy's First Marriage. Even though he has denied being in the show, he has also been on the set.

Was he just visiting his former co-stars, or was he filming something special? I think it would be impossible not to have Sheldon from Young Sheldon appear in the show's first spin-off.

At the same time, Young Sheldon did not feature any on-screen appearances by Big Bang Theory stars besides Jim Parsons and Mayim Bialik in the finale. The voices of Howard (Simon Helberg) and Penny (Kaley Cuoco) are heard, but they are not seen. There is also an episode where child actors portray versions of the Big Bang Theory characters.

Ultimately, I think Armitage appears at one point or another. Young Sheldon ended with him going off to Caltech, but the spin-off deals with the ramifications of that decision. Perhaps he comes home during a holiday break, and we see the beginning of his falling out with Georgie.

Remember, Sheldon and Georgie are estranged by the time they meet in The Big Bang Theory. Expect those cracks to begin to form.

Georgie and Mandy are end game

While Georgie and Mandy's First Marriage implies this is the characters' inaugural marriage, that is open to interpretation. They are young parents, bonded for life due to their child.

I am not saying they will not get divorced at some point, but I think they will ultimately end up together as partners. Sure, a little retconning would be needed, but Young Sheldon already had to do that several times.

After George Sr. was painted to be a complete jerk, Young Sheldon fans fell in love with Barber's portrayal. So, instead of Sheldon catching him cheating, they retconned it in a hilarious twist.

I think something similar will happen with Georgie and Mandy. This will probably be their first marriage, but perhaps they come back together after getting divorced.

Doing this would lessen the chances of fans turning on Georgie. They watched him grow up over Young Sheldon's seven-season run, and no one wants to see him and Mandy go through a rough patch.

Expect them to come back together anytime there is a conflict. Georgie is still maturing and will likely get on Mandy's nerves on more than one occasion. But they will be loving parents to CeeCee.