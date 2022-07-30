3 sneaky MLB trade deadline targets for the White Sox

The Chicago White Sox have had a somewhat disappointing 2022 season so far. After loading up last offseason, they were expected to be a shoe-in to win the American League Central. Instead, they have found themselves in a three-horse race with the Minnesota Twins and Cleveland Guardians so far. Right now, they are three games out of first place in the AL Central, sitting behind the Twins and Guardians, while also being 3.5 games out of the final AL wild card spot.

There’s a lot of time for the White Sox to make up that deficit, but they are going to need some help in order for it to be possible. As a result, they are largely expected to be big time players at the 2022 MLB trade deadline.

The Sox have some sizeable needs on their roster, and they may have to make a few moves if they want to push themselves into the playoffs. Here are three sneaky trade targets that could help the White Sox find their way into the postseason in 2022.

3 sneaky trade targets for the Chicago White Sox

3. Daniel Bard

Daniel Bard’s unbelievable second act of his career has reached new heights in 2022. After being out of the majors for seven years, Bard has found a home for himself in the Colorado Rockies bullpen, and has quietly emerged as one of the best closers in the game. The Rockies are once again set to be sellers at the deadline, meaning Bard could be on the move.

Bard has stepped up to be Colorado’s closer over the past two seasons, but the White Sox already have a closer of their own in Liam Hendriks. That’s fine, because Bard initially made a namne for himself as one of the best setup men in the league during his time with the Boston Red Sox. Bard could slot into a late inning role in front of Hendriks, giving Chicago a back-of-the-bullpen option that they desperately need.

Chicago’s bullpen in front of Hendriks has been pretty inconsistent for most of the season. Adding Bard would give the Sox a late-inning option alongside Hendriks that they desperately need to establish some order in the pen. The White Sox are going to need more from their bullpen, and swinging a deal for Bard could be just what they need to elevate their game to the next level

2. Ian Happ

The Chicago Cubs are looking to finish off the firesale that they started during the 2021 trade deadline last season in 2022. Among the trade candidates on the Cubs roster is Ian Happ, a versatile switch-hitter who could fill multiple holes on the White Sox roster.

Happ earned his first career All-Star selection this season with the Cubs, and has been putting together one of the most impressive seasons of his career so far. He’s hitting .284 with nine home runs and 46 RBIs, which has helped keep a somber Cubs offense alive in most games. Happ has primarily played left field this season, but he has experience playing all over the outfield, and at every position in the infield aside from shortstop.

Happ could come in and replace a number of struggling White Sox batters given his positional versatility. Guys like Yoan Moncada, Gavin Sheets, and A.J. Pollock have all struggled this season, and could potentially be replaced by Happ. A Chicago-to-Chicago trade could work quite well for both sides here, and the White Sox could improve their lineup in a big way by picking up Happ.

1. Jose Quintana

Arguably the most disappointing area of the White Sox roster this season has been their starting rotation. Supposed aces Lucas Giolito and Lance Lynn have been horrible for much of the season, leaving Dylan Cease, Michael Kopech, and Johnny Cueto to carry a large burden. Chicago is reportedly going to be aggressive in their quest to add another starter, making a reunion with their former ace Jose Quintana a legitimate possibility.

Quintana rose to prominence with the White Sox earlier in his career, and is currently in the midst of a nice bounce back season with the Pittsburgh Pirates. Quintana posted an ugly 6.43 ERA in 2021, but he has bounced back in a big way with the Pirates, as that number is down to 3.50 in 2022.

Right now, the White Sox starting rotation doesn’t feature a single left-handed starter, and as previously mentioned, Giolito and Lynn are struggling a lot. Adding Quintana could balance out the rotation since he is a lefty, and give Chicago some insurance in the rotation incase Giolito and Lynn are truly unable to find their form at any point this season. Quintana has already made a name for himself with the White Sox, but he could add to his legacy if he is able to return and help stabilize Chicago’s shaky rotation.