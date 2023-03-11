Anthony Riccobono has been a sports reporter for over a decade. He primarily covers the NFL, MLB and NBA.

The Chicago White Sox signed Andrew Benintendi to a five-year, $75 million contract in free agency. The New York Yankees had hoped to keep the Benintendi, but they were outbid by the White Sox in free agency.

The Yankees were reportedly willing to give Benintendi a four-year deal. When the White Sox went to five years, the outfielder made what was a seemingly easy decision.

“It was an offer I couldn’t refuse. This is where I wanted to be and where I should be,” Andrew Benintendi said in White Sox camp, via The New York Post. “It’s not something specifically where I wanted to stay in the Midwest. But as far as the teams that were interested, I think this was the best fit.”

There were rumors in the offseason that the Yankees would have a hard time re-signing Benintendi because he wanted to play in the Midwest. New York acquired Benintendi shortly before the 2022 MLB trade deadline. Benintendi played 33 games with the Yankees before a hand injury ended his season.

When Aaron Judge re-signed with the Yankees, he told the team that it should keep Benintendi, according to The New York Post’s Jon Heyman. New York’s inability to re-sign Benintendi is already being felt. Center fielder Harrison Bader could miss the start of the season with an oblique strain, leaving a hole in the Yankees’ outfield.

Benintendi set career-highs with a .304 batting average and a .399 on-base percentage last season. He made his first All-Star team in 2022.

The White Sox are looking to bounce back from a disappointing 81-81 campaign. Chicago had made the playoffs in each of the previous two seasons.