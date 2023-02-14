Aaron Judge kicked off Spring Training by taking ground balls at first base, per Bryan Hoch. The New York Yankees’ star will remain in right field this season and for the foreseeable future. However, adding extra versatility never hurts. And Judge could potentially make the transition to first base someday as he plays out his nine-year contract with the ball club.

Aaron Judge got some work in at first base today at #Yankees camp (apologies for the not great video) pic.twitter.com/pwl3ixleGP — Bryan Hoch (@BryanHoch) February 14, 2023

Aaron Judge is a strong defensive outfielder. His throwing arm is especially impressive, as he features an absolute cannon from right field. But Judge is already 30-years old and is locked into a nine-year deal with New York. Although his defense is solid, the Yankees’ primary reason for paying him $360 million is for his powerful bat. So Judge could ultimately move to first base in his late 30’s if it helps to keep him healthy.

The Yankees are hopeful that Aaron Judge can have another monster campaign in 2023. The underlying numbers suggest that Judge can have another incredible year, however, hitting 62 home runs again will certainly be a daunting challenge. In the end, New York would be more than content with 40 long balls from Judge.

New York’s standout move during the offseason in addition to re-signing Judge was bringing in SP Carlos Rodon. The Yankees are hungry for a World Series championship, having not won a Fall Classic since 2009. If Rodon, Gerrit Cole, and Nestor Cortes can anchor the pitching staff during the 2023 season, Aaron Judge and the offense will take care of the rest.

The Yankees have high expectations heading into Spring Training.