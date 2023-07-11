The 2023 Home Run Derby was captivating as always, and Toronto Blue Jays star Vladimir Guerrero Jr. won the event. Chicago White Sox slugger Luis Robert lost to Randy Arozarena in the second round, and Pete Alonso also disappointed after lofty expectations. Unfortunately, Robert is now set to miss the All-Star Game as he deals with an injury sustained in the Derby, per the White Sox statement.

‘During the first round of Monday’s Home Run Derby, Luis Robert felt tightness in his right calf. He underwent an MRI in Seattle and is listed as day-to-day. Robert will not play in tonight’s All-Star Game as a precaution and will be evaluated again before the season re-starts Friday in Atlanta.'

The White Sox star has gotten off to a blistering start, hitting .271 with 26 home runs and 51 RBI with 62 runs scored. Now, he will miss the Midsummer Classic, and his status after the break remains cloudy. Per the statement, Robert felt tightness during the first round of the Home Run Derby, but he still went on to defeat Baltimore Orioles sensation Adley Rutschman.

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Chicago will come out of the break 16 games below .500 and eight games back of first place in the American League Central. If Robert is set to miss any extended period of time, that will essentially crush any possible playoff hopes that they had remaining.

Some players decided to opt out of the All-Star game altogether, and with Robert's injury, more might consider that going forward, even if he sustained the injury during the Home Run Derby.