The Chicago White Sox take on the New York Mets for the second game of a three game series Wednesday night. This game will continue our MLB odds series as we hand out a White Sox-Mets prediction and pick while letting you know how to watch, as well.

The New York Mets took game one in a high scoring affair 11-10. Tommy Pham, Jeff McNeil, and Francisco Alvarez each had two hits in the game. Alvarez, Brett Baty, and DJ Stewart all homered in the win. Alvarez finished with two home runs and four RBI. Carlos Carrasco did not make it through five innings, so he was handed the no decision. David Robertson picked up his 12th save of the season in the win.

Four players for the White Sox finished game one with multiple hits. Tim Anderson led the team with three hits on the night. Yasmani Grandal had two hits, including a home run. Grandal also had three RBI and three runs scored. Lucas Giolito was handed the loss after allowing eight runs on six hits through 3 2/3 innings of work. Giolito gave up three home runs and walked five in the outing.

Touki Toussaint and Justin Verlander will be the starting pitchers in the game.

Here are the White Sox-Mets MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: White Sox-Mets Odds

Chicago White Sox: +1.5 (-115)

New York Mets: -1.5 (-102)

Over: 9 (-102)

Under: 9 (-120)

How To Watch White Sox vs. Mets

TV: NBC Sports Chicago, SportsNet New York

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Stream: MLB TV subscription

Time: 7:10 PM ET/4:10 PM PT

*Watch MLB games LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Why The White Sox Could Cover The Spread

Toussaint has been pitching well for the White Sox in his limited time. He has thrown 24 innings and allowed just 15 hits. That gives him an oBA of .190. He is doing a good job keeping hitters off balance and missing the barrel of the bat. The Mets are not the best hitting team, but they do have some pop. As long as Toussaint keeps the ball in the park, the White Sox should cover this spread.

The White Sox have been hitting the ball well since the All-Star break. In the last three games, they have scored 24 runs. If they can continue scoring at a high rate, the Mets will not be able to keep up. Chicago needs to stay locked in at the plate in a tough matchup, but they are showing the ability to score some runs lately.

Why The Mets Could Cover The Spread

Verlander is one of the best pitchers in baseball. However, he has not pitched like it this season. His last couple of starts have been a lot better, though. In his last four starts, Verlander has thrown 23 innings while allowing just five earned runs on 17 hits. His strikeouts are down a bit and he has walked a few, but Verlander has been solid lately. If he can go six or seven strong in this game, the Mets will cover the spread. The White Sox are a weaker hitting team, and they do not showcase a lot of power besides Luis Robert Jr and Jake Burger. Verlander should be able to handle Chicago in this start.

Final White Sox-Mets Prediction & Pick

The Mets have one of their aces on the mound and that is who I will roll with. Toussaint has been good, but he has struggled with his command. The Mets should be able to take advantage of that and give Verlander a big enough to lead to cover the spread.

Final White Sox-Mets Prediction & Pick: Mets -1.5 (-102), Under 9 (-120)