The Chicago White Sox endured a season to forget in 2023, going from bad to worse with each passing month en route to a 101-loss season. They don't want 2024 to look anything like that and are trying to assemble the best possible coaching staff to make sure that doesn’t happen again.

Chicago made an addition to the on-field staff today, prying Matt Wise from the Los Angeles Angels to serve as the White Sox bullpen coach, according to Ken Rosenthal. Wise had been the Angels pitching coach since 2021.

Wise pitched in parts of eight seasons with three different teams, one of them being the Angels. In fact, Wise made his major league debut with the Angels in 2000. He now says goodbye to a franchise he was part of for 11 years.

The White Sox had one of the worst pitching staffs in the MLB in 2023, posting a 4.87 ERA, 26th-best in the league. The Angels weren’t much better with a 4.64 team ERA. LA had a top-10 ERA once in the three seasons Wise was pitching coach.

Chicago's bullpen finished with an almost identical ERA and landed in the same spot ranking-wise for relievers. The Angels finished with the same bullpen ERA as the White Sox.

The Angels are in line for a new pitching coach as well as a new manager after parting ways with Phil Nevin. The new LA skipper won’t be getting the same roster Nevin had as Shohei Ohtani is expected to leave the franchise, but Mike Trout should be healthy to start the 2024 season and could give the Angels a spark.