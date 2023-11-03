The Chicago White Sox declined star pitcher Liam Hendriks' $15 million contract option for the 2024 MLB season

Hendriks, 34, was recently named the American League's Comeback Player of the Year for the 2023 season. Hendriks fought hard to pitch in 2023 after previously being diagnosed with non-Hodgkins lymphoma. Hendriks returned in late May and made his season debut.

The three-time All-Star, who received the diagnosis prior to the '23 campaign and still managed to pitch this past season, ended up appearing in five games for the White Sox. He recorded a 5.40 ERA but numbers didn't matter. The fact that Hendriks was even on an MLB mound given the circumstances was incredible.

Hendriks unfortunately suffered an elbow injury following his return and ultimately underwent Tommy John surgery. He is expected to be out until 2025 as a result. Despite the odds though, Hendriks believes he can return at some point down the road.

Liam Hendriks' MLB future

Hendriks is 34-years old and returning after Tommy John surgery will be a challenge. But this is a pitcher who fought back from a scary non-Hodgkins lymphoma diagnosis to pitch again at the big league level so there is no reason to doubt him.

Hendriks will spend the 2024 season rehabbing in hopes of ending up in the big leagues once again. Given his impressive track record, a team will likely take a chance on him. Perhaps even the White Sox will consider bringing Hendriks back and giving him another opportunity in the bullpen in the future.

Chicago is currently in the midst of a rebuild. They have struggled mightily over the past two years and hope to build a contender within the next few seasons.

As far as Liam Hendriks' MLB future is concerned, nothing is guaranteed. But we can fully expect him to work hard amid his rehab from Tommy John surgery.