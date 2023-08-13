Liam Hendriks has been dealt a brutally tough hand over the past year. The star reliever for the Chicago White Sox has bravely overcome non-Hodgkin's lymphoma and now has a lengthy injury recovery in his plate.

Hendriks appeared in just five innings this season before being shut down. He will be sidelined until 2025 after undergoing Tommy John surgery. He has one more season on his contract with the White Sox but it's up to the team to exercise it. The 34-year-old will make $15 million whether the team picks up the option or buys him out and pays it to him over time.

Hendriks said that he wants to stay with the White Sox and is confident that he will bounce back from his injury, according to Bob Nightengale of USA TODAY Sports.

“There’s no doubt in my mind,’’ Hendriks said, via USA TODAY Sports. “I’ll be back…The ball is in their court. I have put it in their ears that I’d like to stay. I think I have unfinished business here.’’

At his best, Hendriks is one of the best and most electric relief pitchers in all of baseball. He made three All-Star teams in four years prior to 2023 — and would have made four straight if the festivities weren’t canceled in 2020 — posting a 2.26 ERA in 239.0 innings with 114 saves.

The road back to that level of dominance is unbelievably steep given his health setbacks and age. But his mindset clearly will be an asset on his journey. Unfortunately for Hendriks, the White Sox won’t be offering him a chance to pitch for a competitive team.

The White Sox signaled that they are ready to softly reset for the future after trading away numerous veteran pitchers at the 2023 MLB trade deadline. They could still decide to keep Hendriks as he recovers to keep continuity within the clubhouse. It would be a great show of support to keep him on the payroll and around the staff that he is rehabbing with.

Whether or not Chicago decides to retain Liam Hendriks for the 2024 season, he will have the entire baseball world behind him as he looks to get back on the mound.