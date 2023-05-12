The Chicago White Sox have been one of the most disappointing teams in the American League since the start of the season. They are near the bottom of the American League Central standings, and they face the defending World Series champion Houston Astros this weekend. Injuries have hurt the team, but first-year manager reports that pitcher Garrett Crochet will likely return to the team next week.

Pedro Grifol said Garrett Crochet has one more scheduled rehab appearance before Sox decide on bringing him back. Grifol said Crochet’s return could maybe be middle of next week. No plan to give Yoán Moncada scheduled days off like with TA, mostly because of team off day Monday. — Vinnie Duber (@VinnieDuber) May 12, 2023

Crochet has been on the injured list following a long rehab after Tommy John surgery. He was recently promoted to Chicago’s Triple-A franchise in Charlotte. While he was hit fairly hard during his stay at Double-A Binghamton, he suffered no ill effects physically from his stint on the mound.

The White Sox have struggled in all areas this year, and the return of a quality left-handed pitcher could provide a boon to the team’s mound staff. Crochet has not pitched in the big leagues since the 2021 season when he excelled for Chicago’s South Side team.

Crochet had a 2.82 earned run average in 54.1 innings on the mound during 2021. He struck out 65 batters and allowed just 0.3 home runs per 9 innings.

In addition to Garrett Crochet likely returning to the White Sox in the coming days, veteran infielder Yoan Moncada has also completed his rehab from a sore back and has returned to the White Sox. Grifol said that Moncada will not require scheduled days off, a practice the White Sox have employed with other previously injured players.

While the White Sox have asked Crochet to pitch on consecutive days during his rehab assignment, they may not follow through with that practice once he returns to the big-league team.