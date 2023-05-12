Joey Mistretta is a sports writer/editor who covers multiple sports. Notably, Mistretta covers baseball, basketball, and football. He is originally from a small town in Southern California. Mistretta graduated college with a degree in broadcast journalism from Biola University.

The Chicago White Sox reinstated 3B Yoan Moncada from the injured list ahead of Friday’s series opener versus the Houston Astros, per the White Sox Twitter. Moncada was previously rumored to be returning on Friday, but this announcement makes it official.

It is no secret that the White Sox have struggled to open the 2023 season. They head into this weekend series against Houston sporting a lowly 13-26 record, sitting just one game behind the Kansas City Royals in the American League Central standings. Chicago still has some hope, though, given the lack of talent in the division. Only the Minnesota Twins currently own a record of .500 or better.

Regardless, the odds of the White Sox making any kind of postseason run appear to be extremely slim at the moment. Getting a player like Yoan Moncada back will help matters though.

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Moncada, once considered a future star, battled injures last year. He ultimately appeared in just 104 games for Chicago, hitting .212 with a .626 OPS. Through nine games in 2023, Moncada has impressed. However, it’s only been nine games which is a rather limited sample size. Nevertheless, he is slashing .308/.325/.564 with an .889 OPS and a pair of home runs during that span.

Moncada will try to bring some life to a White Sox ball club that is fresh off a 3-1 series loss to the lackluster Royals. Perhaps his presence in the lineup will help the Sox moving forward.

First pitch for the Astros-White Sox series opener is scheduled for 8:10 PM EST on Friday night in Chicago.