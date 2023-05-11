The Chicago White Sox have been one of the biggest disappointments in baseball, and if their poor play continues, it would not be a surprise if the team started selling off pieces, but owner Jerry Reinsdorf might not have the appetite to go through a full rebuild at age 87, so the team might not trade all of its players who have value, according to Buster Olney of ESPN.

“But given the mediocrity of the Central, the White Sox would be justified in waiting and hoping for changes in performance — and rival execs doubt that the organization and the 87-year-old Reinsdorf would have the stomach for a total rebuild, especially after going through that just a few years ago,” Olney wrote in an article for ESPN.

Jerry Reinsdorf’s White Sox sit at 13-25, which has them in fourth place in the American League Central, 7.5 games out of first place behind the Minnesota Twins, who are 20-17. The American League Central is viewed as one of the weaker divisions in MLB. The White Sox could conceivably make a run at it, but it would take a long stretch of good play to get back in the race for first place. With the division being so weak, and the American League East being so strong, a wild card spot seems out of reach.

If the White Sox fall out of contention, Olney listed reliever Liam Hendriks, starting pitcher Lucas Giolitio and shortstop Tim Anderson as players who could have value on the trade market. Liam Hendriks would be a good option for teams who need a reliever if he regains his dominance after recovering from cancer treatment. Lucas Giolito is a free agent this fall, and would be a no-brainer to deal him. Tim Anderson can be an impact player for a team, and has a $14 million club option for 2024 which could be attractive for teams.