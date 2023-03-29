Joey Mistretta is a sports writer/editor who covers multiple sports. Notably, Mistretta covers baseball, basketball, and football. He is originally from a small town in Southern California. Mistretta graduated college with a degree in broadcast journalism from Biola University.

Chicago White Sox’s GM Rick Hahn compared seeing former White Sox star Jose Abreu on the Houston Astros to seeing Michael Jordan play for the Washington Wizards, per Bob Nightengale.

“It’s like seeing Jordan in a Wizards uniform,” Hahn said.

Jordan, who of course spent the majority of his career in Chicago with the Bulls, is arguably the greatest NBA player of all time. Meanwhile, Abreu is considered a good player but certainly not the best ever. Nevertheless, Abreu previously played his entire career with the White Sox prior to signing in Houston this past offseason.

Jose Abreu played in Chicago from 2014-2022, making three AL All-Star teams during that span. He won the MVP in 2020 during the shortened season as well. Abreu will be remembered as one of the better White Sox players of all time. He’s now looking to help the Astros return to the World Series following Houston’s Fall Classic victory in 2022.

White Sox star pitcher Dylan Cease also addressed playing against Jose Abreu for the first time.

“It will be interesting,” Cease said. “He’s a White Sox legend.”

Lucas Giolito previously commented on Abreu’s departure.

“I was pretty sad, I think that was a sad day for White Sox players, staff, fans,” Giolito told Chris Rose on the Chris Rose Rotation in February.

It will be intriguing to see how the White Sox fare without their former clubhouse leader. Chicago had high expectations for the 2022 season, but ultimately fell short of the playoffs. In 2023, they will need a player to step up and assume leadership duties as they attempt to rebound without Jose Abreu on the roster.

Abreu and the Astros will host the White Sox on Opening Day at 7:08 PM EST.