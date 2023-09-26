Most people expected the Chicago White Sox to compete for the AL Central crown this season, but those expectations didn't pan out for the team. The talent is there for the White Sox, but they were never able to put it together this year. With about a week left in the season, Chicago is currently 60-96 and in fourth place in the division. They are 23 games back of the first place Minnesota Twins. It was a season that White Sox fans will want to forget. One bright spot for the team, however, has been the play of Luis Robert Jr. He had an outstanding fourth season in the league, but it is coming to an end early due to an injury.

The White Sox announced on Tuesday that Luis Robert Jr. has been placed on the 10-day injured list with a mild MCL sprain in the left knee. Chicago only has six games left this season, so Robert Jr. will miss the remainder of the season. With the team being out of playoff contention and the last two series being essentially meaningless, it's definitely the right call to not risk aggravating the injury more.

This season, Robert Jr. hit .264 at the plate, hit 38 home runs, had 80 RBIs and a .857 OPS. In the field, Robert Jr. played center field and had just three errors this season. His elite level of play earned him an appearance in the All-Star Game.

With just two series remaining, the White Sox will be hoping to avoid injuries down the stretch and get to the finish line healthy. It's time to start thinking about next season and how the team can bounce back from this disappointing year.