The Chicago White Sox have not had the 2o23 season that they were envisioning when the year began. With just a couple of weeks remaining in the season, the White Sox are 56-90 and are currently in fourth place in the American League Central division, which is the worst division in all of baseball. The only team below Chicago is the Kansas City Royals, who are 46-101. The White Sox and Royals played on Wednesday night and Mike Clevinger got the start for the White Sox. Clevinger pitched well and went six innings, giving up two runs on six hits with seven strikeouts and zero walks. Unfortunately for Clevinger, things unraveled after he came out and the Royals went on to win the game 7-1.

Mike Clevinger hasn't been with the White Sox for very long as this is his first season in Chicago after spending the last two seasons with the San Diego Padres. Whether or not Clevinger is back with the White Sox next season is up to him and the front office, but manager Pedro Grifol would like to have him back.

“He’s been as solid as solid could be,” Pedro Grifol said according to Vinnie Duber on Twitter. “In a world where there’s a need for starting pitching, who wouldn’t want Clev?”

So far this season, Clevinger has pitched 114.2 innings and he has he has a 3.61 ERA. He has struck out 101 batters and walked 38. He is a great pitcher and it would be huge for Chicago if they can get him back next season.