The Chicago White Sox are adding a familiar name back to the bullpen as they try to turn their abysmal season around — Garrett Crochet has been activated from the injured list, the team announced on Tuesday.

“Prior to tonight’s series opener vs. Cleveland, the White Sox returned left-handed pitcher Garrett Crochet from his injury rehabilitation assignment at Class AAA Charlotte and reinstated him from the 10-day injured list, and optioned right-hander Nick Padilla to Charlotte,” the team wrote.

The No. 11 overall pick in the 2020 MLB Draft, Crochet underwent Tommy John surgery last April. He hasn’t played since Oct. 2021, and will be a massive addition to the bullpen.

The 23-year-old was excellent before his injury, posting a 2.54 ERA with a 10.0 K/9 and 4.0 BB/9 since being drafted. In his rehab stint, he posted a 7.50 ERA, striking out eight batters while walking four in six innings of work.

The Mississippi native was originally drafted to be a starting pitcher, but never ended up starting an MLB game. Ideally, the White Sox would keep him as a multi-inning reliever with the goal of eventually converting him to a starting role in 2024.

There hasn’t been any update on what sort of restrictions Garrett Crochet will have back with the big league club, but it’s probably safe to say they will play it safe with their shutdown left-hander back in the bullpen.

Liam Hendriks is also continuing his rehab assignment in the Queen City this week, and is expected to join the team sometime in the next week or week and a half.

The White Sox are continuing to try to turn their season around, but remain in fourth place in the AL Central with a brutal 14-28 record in 2023.