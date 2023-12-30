The Chicago White Sox agreed to a contract with veteran pitcher Chris Flexen on Friday as MLB free agency continues.

The Chicago White Sox and pitcher Chris Flexen are reportedly in agreement on a one-year, $1.75 million contract, per Jeff Passan of ESPN. Flexen, a veteran right-handed pitcher, will add depth to Chicago's pitching staff.

The White Sox have been looking to upgrade their rotation. Although they are in a rebuild, which has led to plenty of trade rumors, Chicago has been willing to add big league talent as well.

The White Sox probably won't compete in 2024, although anything is possible in the AL Central, but Flexen is a veteran who will play a big role for the club. If Chicago does struggle once again, he could end up getting moved ahead of the trade deadline for prospects.

Chris Flexen joining White Sox

Flexen, 29, has previously pitched for the New York Mets, Seattle Mariners, and most recently the Colorado Rockies. He's worked in both starting and relief roles, so Chicago is adding versatility to their pitching staff with this signing.

After initially struggling in New York to begin his career, Flexen joined the Mariners and found success. In 2021, the right-hander turned in a 3.61 ERA across 31 starts.

In 2022, Flexen continued to perform well despite pitching in a hybrid role. He finished the year with a 3.73 ERA over 33 games pitched (22 starts). However, Flexen's 2023 was a season to forget.

Overall, he finished with a 6.86 ERA between the Mariners and Rockies. He worked primarily out of relief for Seattle before joining Colorado and making 12 starts.

Flexen is hoping to record better results in 2024. His one-year contract will allow him to enter MLB free agency once again next offseason. By putting up respectable numbers during the '24 campaign, Flexen could earn a quality contract next offseason.

The White Sox will be an intriguing team to follow as free agency continues. They aren't expected to add any star free-agents but perhaps they will surprise the MLB world.