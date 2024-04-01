The Chicago White Sox and starting pitcher Mike Clevinger are in agreement on a one-year contract in MLB free agency, per Robert Murray of FanSided. The contract's worth has yet to be revealed and the deal is pending physical.
The 33-year-old right-handed pitcher quietly had a productive season in 2023 with the White Sox. Clevinger, who had previously pitched for the Cleveland Guardians and San Diego Padres, signed with Chicago before the '23 campaign. He ultimately pitched to a respectable 3.77 ERA across 24 outings in 2023.
It should be noted that Clevinger dealt with an issue before the season began in 2023. In January, which was right after he signed with the White Sox, Clevinger was placed under investigation by MLB after a domestic violence and child abuse allegation surfaced.
The league decided not to impose discipline on Clevinger after investigating the situation.
“The Office of the Commissioner of Baseball has completed its investigation into allegations against Chicago White Sox pitcher Mike Clevinger,” MLB's statement read in March of 2023. “The comprehensive investigation included interviews of more than 15 individuals, in addition to Mr. Clevinger and the complainant, as well as a review of available documents, such as thousands of electronic communication records. The Office of the Commissioner has closed this investigation and, barring the receipt of any new information or evidence, the Office of the Commissioner will not be imposing discipline on Mr. Clevinger in connection with these allegations.”
Clevinger was able to focus on baseball once the investigation came to an end and he ended up turning in a respectable performance. Now he will run it back with the White Sox in 2024.
What Mike Clevinger brings to rebuilding White Sox
Chicago traded ace Dylan Cease away this past offseason. The ball club is rebuilding, so why did they bring in veteran pitcher Mike Clevinger?
Of course, Chicago may have various reasons. However, there are two that likely stand out.
First off, Chicago's starting rotation is fairly young and inexperienced. Clevinger is a veteran who should be able to help the younger starters on the roster. He is also familiar with the American League Central after previously spending time in both Cleveland and Chicago, so he will help other pitchers on the team navigate their way through certain lineups.
The other reason, and this one is probably even more important, but Clevinger could be traded ahead of the deadline in late July. If the White Sox struggle but Clevinger performs well, Chicago can deal him away for young MLB talent or prospects. Most teams around the league wouldn't mind adding a pitcher with a proven track record like Clevinger.
And there is always a chance that Chicago surprises the MLB world and makes a playoff run. It is not out of the question since the AL Central is a winnable division. In that scenario, Clevinger could lead the ball club into the postseason.
Either way, signing Clevinger could pay dividends down the road.