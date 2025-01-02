The Chicago White Sox are coming off the worst season in AL/NL history. With 121 losses, there is almost nowhere to go but up. Their rebuild is underway, signaled by their trade of Garrett Crochet, but they need to fill out the roster. The White Sox signed Josh Rojas to a one-year contract in free agency, per MLB.com's Scott Merkin.

“The White Sox have agreed to terms with free agent infielder/outfielder Josh Rojas on a one-year-deal, a source told MLB.com on Thursday,” Merkin reported.

Last year, Rojas was a versatile defender for the Seattle Mariners who struggled at the plate. The White Sox had the worst team batting average in baseball last year and the Mariners were only slightly ahead of them. This will not be the move that sparks their offense, but he should be better in Chicago. Seattle is the hardest park to hit in, per Baseball Savant.

Rojas had his lowest batting average, on-base percentage, and slugging percentage among his four full seasons. While those offensive numbers are putrid, look no further than Teoscar Hernandez for proof that hitting in Seattle is difficult. His OPS+ improved by 29 points from Seattle to Los Angeles. While Rojas is not the hitter Hernandez is, he could see improvements offensively.

White Sox add defensive depth in Josh Rojas

The White Sox were bad in all facets of the game last season. After winning only 41 games last year, improving their defensive ability will help them get above that number. Their lineup needs to improve dramatically to avoid setting another record. Luis Robert Jr is on the trade block and sending him out of town would put 122 into view.

Rojas will not be the offensive star the White Sox are hoping to add in free agency. They are not going to spend big money in the offseason, so they are hoping to get something out of Rojas that the Mariners could not. In the Crochet trade, they added four star prospects who could help in the future but that likely won't come to fruition this year.

On top of keeping many of their poor players from last year, they traded their best pitcher, could trade their starting center fielder, and have not added anything of impact in free agency. The Rojas addition will help them look more like a professional operation in the field and the White Sox should look to add someone who can hit and needs a home late in free agency.