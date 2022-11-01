White Sox’ first decision after Pedro Grifol hire is great news for Lucas Giolito, Dylan Cease

The Chicago White Sox are reportedly bringing pitching coach Ethan Katz back despite hiring new manager Pedro Grifol, per NBC Sports. NBC Sports and Ken Rosenthal also reported that a number of other White Sox coaches will not be returning to the team.

Their decision to retain Katz makes sense for a number of reasons. First off, Dylan Cease excelled in 2022. One would imagine that the pitching coach played a significant role in his breakout campaign.

Additionally, Lucas Giolito and Ethan Katz have a longstanding relationship, as Katz previously coached Giolito in high school.

The White Sox underperformed during the 2022 campaign. Chicago entered the season as heavy favorites in the AL Central. However, the Cleveland Guardians ended up winning the division amid the White Sox’ underwhelming year.

Chicago is hopeful that new manager Pedro Grifol will help lead the team back to the top of the division. Grifol has been a coach with the Kansas City Royals for the past 10 years, most recently serving as KC’s bench coach. His experience and knowledge of the game will certainly benefit this White Sox ball club.

Chicago’s roster features a number of young and talented offensive players. But the pitching staff is the backbone of the team. Lucas Giolito endured a difficult season in 2022, but he’s a strong rebound candidate for next year. Meanwhile, Dylan Cease has emerged as a Cy Young caliber starter.

The White Sox are confident that their pitching will perform admirably moving forward with Ethan Katz leading the way.