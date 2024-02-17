Chicago White Sox pitcher Dylan Cease is staying poised among all the rumors that he may soon leave the team.

Chicago White Sox pitcher Dylan Cease is trying his best to stay positive among all the rumors surrounding his future. The hurler is rumored to be a part of a trade from the White Sox, as several teams are linked to him.

“I just don’t know where I’ll end up,” Cease said, per USA Today. “I’ll have fans come up to me after reading an article. Fans see the speculation and everyone gets excited about this and that. I think it’s good for the game for sure.

“But for the most part, I try not to over-focus on it. Just prepare like normal.”

There are a few other teams, the Baltimore Orioles and New York Yankees, who are linked to Cease. It's not hard to see why there's so much interest about the White Sox pitcher in the press. Cease has proven himself to be a reliable starter in Major League Baseball. In 2023, the right-hander posted a 4.58 ERA, with seven victories in 33 games.

That turned out to be one of the worst seasons in the hurler's career. Cease put up much better numbers in 2022, finishing the season with a 14-8 record and a 2.20 earned run average. He's pitched for the White Sox since 2019, and has 43 victories in his career.

The White Sox finished an abysmal 61-101 in 2023, and need to right the ship. The team has made several offseason moves to get the organization heading back in the right direction. Time will tell if the organization decides to keep Cease in the team's future plans. The White Sox start their spring training games on February 23. The team plays the Chicago Cubs.