The Chicago White Sox started out the 2024 MLB season in disastrous fashion with three straight losses to the Detroit Tigers and another to the Atlanta Braves before their first win on Tuesday. Wednesday's game vs. the Braves was postponed and Thursday brought with it a 10-1 loss to the Kansas City Royals.
The flurry of games came amid news that the White Sox had agreed to reunite with a former South Side starting pitcher. The team's owner spoke out against the possibility of a franchise relocation.
On Friday, the White Sox will look to bounce back with Erick Fedde on the hill against Brady Singer of the Royals, and now fans are wondering whether outfielder Eloy Jimenez will be there.
Jimenez Shares Latest Thoughts On Injury
The White Sox outfielder from the Dominican Republic suffered a left adductor injury during a groundout in the sixth inning on Sunday. He grimaced as he moved out of the batter's box and was listed as having “soreness” during the game. White Sox Manager Pedro Grifol called it a “strain” afterward.
On Thursday, Jimenez took batting practice and went through drills. There is a chance he will be able to pinch-hit in Friday's 7:40 pm ET/6:40 CST game against the Royals, according to a report from MLB.com.
“I'm going to keep working and see how it goes,” the Jimenez said. “Way better than Sunday. Just keep working.”
Jimenez's 2024 Outlook With White Sox
The power-hitting White Sox outfielder batted .272 last season with 18 home runs and 64 RBI. He played in 120 games, the second-most of his career, although his batting averaged slipped 23 percentage points from the previous season.
Jimenez's trajectory as a hitter has been exciting for White Sox fans to watch, but he must stay healthy for the team to reach its potential this season. The White Sox finished near the bottom of MLB in batting average last season even with him in the lineup, underscoring the need for a return.
Jimenez has what it takes to be one of the best hitters in the American League, but his health is paramount. If he can get back soon and get into a rhythm, the White Sox's 2024 offense could be much better than last season's, something that Pedro Grifol could use considering his winning percentage as a manager currently rests below the 40 percent mark, with Erick Fedde preparing to take the mound on Friday.