The Chicago White Sox have had one of their roughest MLB seasons in recent history. Chicago possesses the worst record in the league and is not in contention for a playoff spot. Despite the down period, interim manager Grady Sizemore is optimistic. He added even more optimism by providing a hopeful injury update on relief pitcher Michael Soroka.

Soroka is expected to ramp up his activity amid his placement on the 15-day injured list, according to Sizemore, via MLB.com:

“The right-hander is expected to throw another bullpen session when the club returns to Chicago on Aug. 23. Interim manager Grady Sizemore said if that goes well, the club could be ready to send him to Triple-A Charlotte for a rehab assignment. Soroka was diagnosed with a subscapular strain, which he first felt pitching in Pittsburgh on July 14. He left after one-third of an inning. Soroka is 0-10 on the season, but he has a 3.45 ERA over 13 relief appearances, striking out 47 in 28 2/3 innings. Soroka threw 15 pitches in a bullpen session on Aug. 13, all fastballs, and threw another since.”

Hopefully, Michael Soroka will continue to have an efficient recovery from injury. Through 22 games, he has held a 5.23 ERA and thrown 71 strikeouts with 1.47 WHIP.

White Sox moving in the right direction

The 2024 season has not gone well for Chicago, but rumors suggest that the organization is fond of Grady Sizemore. This is what USA Today columnist Bob Nightengale reported about the White Sox's internal thoughts on Sizemore:

“While the White Sox have publicly said they plan to look outside the organization for a manager after the season – with the Marlins' Skip Schumaker the leading candidate – they privately say that interim manager Grady Sizemore will be given consideration depending on how the White Sox fare the final six weeks,” Nightengale wrote.

Could Sizemore earn Chicago's favor completely during the last stretch of the team's games? Experienced interim Sox bench coach Doug Sisson revealed what has been most impressive about Sizemore.

“I was immediately impressed with him,” Sisson said, via NBC Sports Chicago. “He immediately commands respect just because he's a genuine guy. And he knows what he's looking at. He knows what good baseball looks like and he knows how to get guys to play good baseball…I think his ceiling is as high as anyone in this game.”

It will be interesting to follow how Sizemore and the Sox do as they close out the last patch of 2024.