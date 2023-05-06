Joey Mistretta is a sports writer/editor who covers multiple sports. Notably, Mistretta covers baseball, basketball, and football. He is originally from a small town in Southern California. Mistretta graduated college with a degree in broadcast journalism from Biola University.

Chicago White Sox CP Liam Hendriks made a rehab appearance on Friday as he aims to return to the Chicago White Sox. He received an ovation after taking the mound, which led to an emotional moment. However, Hendriks dropped a hilarious take on the situation following the game, per the White Sox’s Twitter.

“Both teams got out and started clapping, which don’t get me wrong, it’s really, really nice,” Hendriks said. “I very much appreciated it, it made me very emotional. But I’m a guy who pitches on anger and it’s really hard to get angry when you know the other team is full of nice people that would do something like that.”

“So a little tough to get locked in.”

Liam Hendriks is making his return to baseball after battling non-Hodgkins lymphoma. Fortunately, he won his cancer battle and is already on the verge of returning to the White Sox. Simply being back on a mound is impressive enough, but Liam Hendriks is a competitor in every sense of the word. When he pitches, he wants to give everything he has.

Despite struggling to get angry before his appearance, Hendriks still pitched a 1-2-3 inning for Chicago while recording a strikeout.

When Liam Hendriks does make his official White Sox return at Guaranteed Rate Field, it’s going to be even more difficult to get angry with the ovation he’s going to receive. Everybody around MLB is going to be rooting for him whether they support the White Sox or not.