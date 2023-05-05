Joey Mistretta is a sports writer/editor who covers multiple sports. Notably, Mistretta covers baseball, basketball, and football. He is originally from a small town in Southern California. Mistretta graduated college with a degree in broadcast journalism from Biola University.

The Chicago White Sox received three important health updates on Friday. In what has been an underwhelming 2023 campaign, all the White Sox can hope for moving forward is that by getting healthy perhaps they can start performing well. With already no shortage of injury concerns in 2023, the Sox need things to start falling in their favor soon.

CP Liam Hendriks is scheduled to make a rehab appearance on Friday, per MLB.com. Hendriks is making his return after battling non-Hodgkins lymphoma. He wants to return soon, but Chicago will give him as much time as needed to fully prepare for an MLB return following such a frightening scenario.

3B Yoan Moncada also began an injury rehab assignment on Friday. The White Sox aren’t sure exactly when he will be able to return, but he seems to be trending in a positive direction. The same can be said for P Garrett Crochet, who’s already made a couple of minor league appearances. Crochet has one of the highest ceilings in baseball, but has struggled to stay healthy.

Overall, Chicago features a talented roster. Many of their stars haven’t played up to their typical standards which has hampered their performance as a ball club. Regardless, the White Sox should begin to see better results as star players continue to return from health/injury-related absences. The odds of Chicago making a legitimate playoff run in 2023 appear to be slim following the first month of the year, but anything is possible this early in the season.