Chicago White Sox CP Liam Hendriks was diagnosed with non-Hodgkins Lymphoma prior to the 2023 MLB season. Hendriks ultimately won his battle with cancer and has begun his rehab process to return to the White Sox.

Hendriks pitched on Friday in a rehab game, striking out four hitters, per MLB on Twitter. White Sox RP Reynaldo Lopez commented on Hendriks’ inspiring journey.

“It was like the cancer never stopped him,” Lopez said, via MLB.com. “He’s always grinding… it’s like after everything that happened, he’s strong no matter what.”

Liam Hendriks was already considered to be a player with a no excuses-type mindset. He continued to display that respectable mentality throughout this battle. Nobody would have blamed Hendriks if he decided to take the year off. Instead, Hendriks is already working towards returning to the White Sox.

Chicago, as a team, is off to a dreadful start in 2023. Following their disappointing 2022 campaign, the White Sox were hoping to rebound this year. Although it is still early in the season and there’s time to bounce back, the Sox hold an extremely underwhelming record of just 7-20 as of this story’s publication. One has to imagine that a potential rebuild is on the way unless they start wining games right now.

Nevertheless, Liam Hendriks’ looming return represents a bright spot in an otherwise forgettable start to the 2023 season. His journey is inspirational and will undoubtedly motivate his teammates. For now, it is unclear exactly when Hendriks will return to the MLB roster.

We will provide updates on Hendriks as they are made available.