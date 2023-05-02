Matthew Wadleigh was born and raised in Oceanside and resides in Fresno. He lives with his wife and two dogs. He is a huge Southern California sports fan and a retired member of the Fresno State drumline.

The Chicago White Sox have gotten off to a miserable 8-21 start entering Tuesday’s game against the Minnesota Twins. They are just one game ahead of the Kansas City Royals for the last place in the American League Central. However, the White Sox got some good news regarding shortstop Tim Anderson, and he was activated from the IL amid a flurry of roster moves.

Anderson has played just 11 games this season and has been out since April 10 after landing on the IL with a knee injury. The White Sox also got good news regarding Liam Hendriks, so perhaps they are going to start winning some games after a horrible start to the season that has been frustrating for the fans.

Anderson is hitting just .298 with zero home runs and four RBIS and nine runs scored in limited appearances, but he should provide the White Sox with a much-needed spark.

The White Sox finished April with 11 losses in 13 games, including losing 10 straight before getting a victory against Tampa Bay on Sunday. They also made a somewhat desperate move by adding veteran speedster Billy Hamilton, which is an interesting choice considering his offensive struggles at AAA.

The White Sox are wasting no time getting him back in the lineup and have him batting leadoff for Tuesday’s game against the Twins. It has been a disappointing season by all means for this franchise, but getting their All-Star shortstop back on the field is at least going to make them a little bit more competitive.