Lucas Giolito endured a difficult 2022 campaign with the Chicago White Sox. However, he was previously considered to be one of the best pitchers in all of baseball. Giolito recently discussed changes he’s making in order to rebound in 2023, per MLB Network on Twitter.

“Last season I was really out of sync for most of the year,” Giolito said on MLB Network. “So when I got home for the offseason, it was very important that we kind of identified the issues where I was firing incorrectly in my delivery.”

Lucas Giolito ultimately finished the season with an unsightly 4.90 ERA and 1.44 WHIP. But this is the same pitcher who posted a 3.53 ERA and struck out over 200 batters in 2021. Giolito hadn’t recorded an ERA over 3.53 since 2018. It seemed as if he’d turned a corner in his career, but struggled in 2022 without question.

Giolito also addressed how the White Sox’ Andrew Benintendi signing will help the team in 2023.

“Getting Andrew is huge for us,” Giolito said. “I’m happy because I don’t have to pitch against him anymore. He was very annoying to face when he was a Royal last season. Really, really good bat-to-ball skills, he’s going to be great at the top of our lineup.”

If Lucas Giolito, Lance Lynn, and the offense can bounce back in 2023, the White Sox will have a chance of making a run at the playoffs. The Benintendi addition will help matters, and players such as Dylan Cease and Tim Anderson are set to continue to their individual success from last year.