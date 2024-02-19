Luis Robert Jr. wants to be even better

The Chicago White Sox had a massively disappointing 2023 season, but Luis Robert Jr. was not the reason for that, establishing himself as one of the better position players in MLB. As he reported to to spring training for the 2024 season, Robert said he could get even better.

“Yes. I can improve on little things that I didn't do as well as I wanted,” Luis Robert Jr. said, via Scott Merkin of MLB.com. “I think I can improve on those little things, and if I do, it's going to be a way better season.”

Robert played in 145 games for the White Sox last season, hitting .264 with a .315 on-base percentage and 38 home runs, according to FanGraphs. He also played good defense in center field, recording six defensive runs saved and 13 outs above average. With the offensive production combined with the strong defensive play, Robert recorded 5.0 Wins Above Replacement, according to FanGraphs. That is on par with many star players in the league.

If Robert increases the on-base percentage even a little bit, it would do wonders for him as well. Playing a bit more would likely help as well, as he could probably cross the 40 home run threshold if he plays closer to 162 games.

The White Sox do not have high expectations placed on them, but Robert is expected to be a part of their future, and is under team control for the next four seasons. If Robert continues his trajectory, he will be the main star player on a team that is looking to reset over the next few years.