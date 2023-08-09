In a season filled with disappointment for the Chicago White Sox, centerfielder Luis Robert Jr. certainly did his part in helping keep the team out of the American League cellar. Robert is in the middle of his best season as a professional, slashing .269/.323/.562 to go along with 31 home runs and 65 runs batted in.

Robert, however, is more than just a home run hitter. He's also smacked a lot of baseballs for doubles (30 on the season) and stolen a few bags here and there (14 stolen bases at the time of writing). This, in turn, puts him on pace to join some exclusive White Sox franchise statistical territory. Only Magglio Ordonez has finished a season for the White Sox with 30+ home runs, 30+ doubles, and 20+ stolen bases — a club in which Robert just needs more six stolen bases to join. But Robert has his sights set on creating an exclusive club of his own.

Per Vinnie Duber of CHGO Sports, Luis Robert wants to tally 16 more thefts to establish the first ever 30-30-30 club in White Sox history. That, however, could be difficult given his pace of production, but he should cross the 20-mark without much problem if all goes according to plan.

Nevertheless, another goal of Robert's will be crucial in helping him achieve this lofty goal of his. The White Sox outfielder aims to play at least 150 games this season. And given how his season has gone to this point, he's certainly on pace to do so, as he has missed just four games of the 115 his team has played thus far in 2023.

Luis Robert's emergence as one of the best players in the MLB should come as no shock at all to anyone who has kept tabs on the 26-year old Cuban international. He has always shown an incredible ability to make solid contact; but over the past few seasons, Robert has struggled to stay healthy. He has missed a grand total of 158 games over the past two seasons, so it's certainly a welcome sight not just for White Sox fans but for all of baseball to see him play this many games in 2023.