Mike Clevinger is facing domestic violence allegations. Although he remains under investigation, Clevinger will be permitted for full participation in Spring Training with the Chicago White Sox, per Bob Nightengale. Nightengale adds that Clevinger is “not being placed on administrative leave at this time.”

The White Sox signed Clevinger for depth in their starting rotation. He’s been a reliable hurler for the most part during his big league tenure, however, injuries have impacted his career.

Mike Clevinger’s lawyer previously addressed the domestic violence allegations.

“Mike emphatically denies the accusations made. He has never harmed (the woman) or his daughter. We will not comment on (the woman’s) motive for bringing these false allegations,” the statement read, via The San Diego Tribune.

“Her baseless threats and accusations over the last few months have regrettably escalated, culminating most recently in deeply disturbing threats toward Mike and Mike’s family. Her threats and her pattern of abusive behavior are well documented. The simple truth is that Mike has done nothing wrong. He is a loving and caring father. We have advised Mike not to comment on this matter.”

Mike Clevinger’s future with the White Sox is in question. But since he hasn’t been charged with anything, as the investigation continues, he will be eligible to participate in baseball activities for now.

Clevinger denied the accusations according to his lawyer. However, the lawyer also admitted that Clevinger was advised not to directly comment. But he will likely be asked about the situation during Spring Training.

We will continue to provide updates on this story as they are made available.