The Chicago White suffered yet another dispiriting loss on Tuesday night, as they were shut out in a 9-0 defeat at the hands of the Baltimore Orioles. Along the way, Grady Sizemore and Andrew Benintendi were ejected by home plate umpire Hunter Wendelstedt for arguing balls and strikes, and it led to a savage response from Ozzie Guillen.

In the top of the sixth, both Sizemore and Benintendi were ejected for arguing a pair of strike calls that clearly appeared to be balls. Both guys were frustrated, but so was Guillen, who ripped Wendelstedt for ejecting Sizemore and Benintendi by calling the umpire fat and saying he would have punched him in the face if he was at the game.

Ozzie Guillen did not hold back on the White Sox latest umpire

Talk about a brutal assessment from Guillen. The White Sox were clearly fed up with the calls in this game, and things boiled over in this Benintendi at-bat. It's been a frustrating season as a whole for Chicago, but things only got worse for them in this game where literally nothing went right for them.

Considering the fact that they have a 31-109 record, the White Sox have become the punching bag of the MLB, which isn't all that surprising. Guillen attempted to step up and defend his former team, and while he may have taken things a bit too far with some of his comments, it's nice to see someone supporting Chicago amid their horrific campaign.

Of course, it's worth noting that these calls did not impact the outcome of the game, but the White Sox are still going out and giving it their all, even as they crawl to the finish line of the season. Guillen seems to be implying that Wendelstedt was simply looking to wrap up the game by making some iffy strike calls, which led to Sizemore and Benintendi blowing up at him.

There's not much the White Sox can do but turn the page, as they will look to avoid getting swept by the Orioles on Wednesday night. Given how poorly they have been playing, though, it isn't exactly worth betting on them to come out on top. Hopefully the officiating in this game will be a bit better, though, or else Guillen could end up making some more crazy comments about the game's umpires.