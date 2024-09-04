The Chicago White Sox are slogging through an historically awful season. The White Sox set a franchise record with their 107th loss of the year Sunday. On Tuesday, the team found a creative new way to demonstrate its remarkable incompetence.

In the bottom of the second inning, White Sox starter Nick Nastrini was attempting to work through a bases loaded jam against the Baltimore Orioles. The Orioles already scored four runs in the game but Chicago had two outs. And Nastrini got former White Sox's player Eloy Jimenez to pop up to shallow left field. With a little communication, this is an easy inning-ending catch.

The flare brought left fielder Andrew Benintendi in and third baseman Miguel Vargas out. With the ball carrying into left, you would expect Benintendi to call for it and make the play. Of course, that is not the way things turned out. Vargas and Beintendi collided hard with each other as Vargas’ face planted flush with Beintendi’s shoulder. The ball would drop in fair territory, allowing three runs to score.

Orioles’ announcer Kevin Brown summed the whole scene up succinctly. “Oh my goodness. The White Sox have just gone full White Sox,” he said per ESPN’s Jeff Passan on X.

Vargas surprisingly stayed in the game after the incident but ultimately needed to leave. The White Sox announced that Vargas had an “abrasion on his right eye” and would get further evaluation, according to the team’s official account on X.

The White Sox's Miguel Vargas and Andrew Benintendi collided in the outfield

The play appeared to be a visual representation of the Chicago's season. Having set a new franchise record for losses, the team is on pace to finish with the worst record in MLB history.

So far this season, the White Sox tied the record for the longest losing streak in American League history set by the Baltimore Orioles in 1988; Chicago has now recorded back-to-back 100 loss seasons; the team fired manager Pedro Grifol and replaced him with former player Grady Sizemore; and they failed to move highly coveted trade chops Garrett Crochet and Luis Robert Jr. at the deadline.

The White Sox are 77 games under .500 with a 31-108 record entering play on Tuesday. They were the first team eliminated from playoff contention however the 51-87 Colorado Rockies have joined them on the outside looking in.

Chicago brought Vargas over in a trade that sent pitcher Michael Kopech to the Los Angeles Dodgers. The 24-year-old third baseman has struggled mightily in his time with the White Sox. He’s slashing .122/.240/.195 with a .435 OPS and an OPS+ of 26 in 25 games with Chicago.

Vargas had a .735 OPS and an OPS+ of 107 in 30 games with the Dodgers this season. It’s unclear at the moment if Tuesday’s embarrassing on-field collision will force Vargas to miss time. Of course, missing time with the White Sox is probably for the best.