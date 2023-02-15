Mike Clevinger’s tenure with the Chicago White Sox has already gotten off to a bad start as he has been accused of domestic violence. White Sox General Manager Rick Hahn finally spoke out about those allegations and the team’s mentality towards Clevinger moving forward.

Hahn said the White Sox uncovered a few, “maturity issues,” in Clevinger’s background, via Chelsea Janes of the Washington Post. However, Hahn believes that none of what they saw was at the level of what Clevinger is being accused of. Furthermore, he said the White Sox did not know about the allegations against Clevinger as there was no MLB investigation at the time.

“There was no way for us to be aware of the incident without someone being in violation,” Hahn said. “There was no indication of anything close to what is being alleged in this guy’s background.”

Clevinger has been accused of domestic and child abuse by the mother of his child. MLB has now put Clevinger under investigation due to the allegations, which include physical abuse towards the mother and throwing used chewing tobacco on his child.

Mike Clevinger has now addressed the White Sox, per Janes. However, if the MLB finds the accusations credible, he could be suspended at any time. He has denied all accusations and expects to be with Chicago at the onset of Spring Training.

Clevinger’s status will be a gray cloud over Chicago throughout Spring Training. As he awaits the findings of MLB’s investigation, Rick Hahn said the White Sox never saw the allegations coming.