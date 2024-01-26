Former phenom hopes to bounce back with solid and healthy year in 2024

The Chicago White Sox were among the most disappointing teams in the American League last year. They went into the season as the favorites to win the American League Central title, but the team was unable to establish any positive momentum at any point in the season. As a result, the White Sox finished the year with a 61-101 record and that left them in fourth place in the division. They were 26 games behind the first-place Minnesota Twins and just 5 games ahead of the last-place Kansas City Royals.

Yoán Moncada said he’s feeling good after being bothered by back issues last year. “I’m motivated and excited because I’m healthy. If I’m healthy, I know I can do a lot of good things in the field. I think god has saved something good for me. Hopefully we are going to see that.” — Vinnie Duber (@VinnieDuber) January 26, 2024

Certainly, there is hope for improvement in the 2024 season, as the White Sox have a number of players who underperformed according to their previous statistical accomplishments. One of those players is 3rd baseman Yoan Moncada. He has been frequently slowed by injuries throughout his tenure with the White Sox, and that was once again the case last season as he had to contend with a back issue and other nagging injuries.

Moncada played in just 92 games last season and had 357 plate appearances. He had a slash line of .260/.305/.425 with 11 home runs and 40 RBI. Moncada is determined to stay healthy in the upcoming season and put together a more productive year.

Moncada is entering his 8th season with the White Sox after being acquired from the Boston Red Sox. His best season came in 2019 when he bashed 25 home runs with a slash line of .315/.367/.548.