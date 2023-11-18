The Chicago White Sox's stance on potentially trading star Eloy Jimenez was recently revealed as rumors continue to swirl

The Chicago White Sox have endured back-to-back disappointing seasons. As a result, they are on the verge of entering a complete rebuild. In fact, the White Sox may be open to trading everyone on their roster, including stars such as Luis Robert Jr., Eloy Jimenez and Dylan Cease.

White Sox GM Chris Getz recently addressed a potential Eloy Jimenez trade, per Jesse Rogers of ESPN.

“Teams are interested,” Getz said. “It just has to make sense for both sides.”

The White Sox are clearly open to trading Jimenez. At just 26-years old, it wouldn't have been surprising if Chicago had tried to extend Jimenez and make him apart of their future. He still has three years of team control (club options in 2025 and 2026) as well, per Spotrac.

Based on Getz's comments though, there is a realistic chance that Eloy Jimenez will be wearing a new uniform by the 2024 season.

Will the White Sox trade Eloy Jimenez soon?

It isn't often that a 26-year-old slugger with no shortage of power from the right-side of the plate and multiple years of team control remaining becomes available for a possible trade. Jimenez is going to receive plenty of interest, something that Getz confirmed.

Injuries have been problematic for Jimenez though. The most games Jimenez has played in a single season is 122, which came back in 2019. In 2020, the 60-game shortened season, he did play in 55 contests.

Jimenez was limited to under 100 games in 2021 and 2022, but appeared in 120 games during the 2023 campaign. And 2023 was a decent season for Jimenez, although, it certainly was not his best performance.

Jimenez slashed .272/.317/.441 with a .758 OPS and 18 home runs. Again, he played in just 120 games so the home runs were still respectable. Potential trade suitors would like to see the OBP and OPS increase though.

It will be interesting to see if Jimenez ends up getting traded. The White Sox's deals this offseason will drastically impact all of MLB in 2024.