Ryan Bologna is an author at ClutchPoints. He studied journalism and communication at UConn.

Chicago White Sox closer Liam Hendricks is making encouraging progress in his battle with cancer, general manager Rick Hahn said, via Bob Nightengale of USA Today Sports.

The White Sox are hopeful he can return before June, and Rick Hahn says the did not place him on the 60-day IL because of that, according to Nightengale.

Liam Hendricks was diagnosed with non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma in January. He has kept quiet on his treatment, outside of his most-recent Instagram post in February.

“Cancer is scary… and weird… and hard,” Hendricks said on Instagram. “Treatment is tough. If you’ve ever been thru this, you know what I’m talking about. As a patient, a caregiver, or friend- it takes it toll on all of us. My update: I’m just trying to take it day by day and stay positive… and make a few jokes in between. But I just wanted to let you know how much your support has encouraged me since my diagnosis.”

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The White Sox are looking to bounce back from a disappointing 2022 season, when they went 81-81, finished second in the American League Central behind the Cleveland Guardians and missed the playoffs. The team was expected to win the division coming off of a successful 2021 campaign.

The loss of Jose Abreu to the Houston Astros is a significant one, as is Hendricks for any amount of time that he is out. The White Sox hope for strong seasons from payers like Tim Anderson, Luis Robert and Eloy Jimenez to offset the loss of Jose Abreu.

The news that the White Sox are hopeful for Hendricks to return before June is great news for not only the team, but Hendricks’ health.