When the Chicago White Sox begin the season, Dylan Cease will be on the bump as their Opening Day starter. Cease will be facing a familiar face in Jose Abreu. After spending so many years on the White Sox together, Cease got real on what it’ll be like facing Abreu now that he plays for the Houston Astros.

Abreu signed a three-year, $59 million contract with the Astros this offseason. As Cease prepares to face him rather than play alongside him, the pitcher acknowledged everything Abreu did for the White Sox, via Bob Nightengale of USA Today.

“It will be interesting,” Cease said. “He’s a White Sox legend.”

Jose Abreu spent the first nine years of his MLB career with the White Sox. In 1,270 games, he hit .292 with 243 home runs and 863 RBI. He was the AL Rookie of the Year in 2014 and the AL MVP in 2020. Abreu was named to three All Star games and earned three Silver Sluggers.

However, Abreu decided to go in a different direction. He’ll be joining the defending champion Astros as he tries to chase a World Series title of his own.

The only downside is he’ll have to face Dylan Cease. Chicago’s ace is coming off of a season in which he finished second in AL Cy Young voting. Cease started 32 games, pitching to a 14-8 record with a 2.20 ERA and a pristine 227/78 K/BB ratio. The White Sox are counting on Cease to continue his strong momentum in 2023.

His first test will come on Opening Day. Facing an already troublesome Astros’ lineup, he’ll also now have to face Abreu. Cease is ready for the test and understands he’ll be facing a White Sox legend, even if he plays for Houston.