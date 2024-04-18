The Chicago White Sox are on the road to take on the Philadelphia Phillies Friday night. Below we will continue our MLB odds series with a White Sox-Phillies prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.
Garrett Crochet will get the start for the White Sox. Spencer Turnbull gets the ball for the Phillies.
Here are the MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.
MLB Odds: White Sox-Phillies Odds
Chicago White Sox: +1.5 (-138)
Moneyline: +158
Philadelphia Phillies: -1.5 (+115)
Moneyline: -188
Over: 8.5 (+100)
Under: 8.5 (-122)
How to Watch White Sox vs. Phillies
Time: 6:40 PM ET/3:40 PM PT
TV: NBC Sports Chicago, NBC Sports Philadelphia
Why The White Sox Will Cover The Spread/Win
Crochet is the best pitcher on the White Sox, and he gives them a chance to win anytime he takes the mound. He is coming off a rough outing against the Cincinnati Reds, but he struck out 10 over 4.2 innings. On the season, Crochet has a 35.2 percent strikeout percentage, and 34.9 whiff percentage. Both of those numbers are some of the best in the MLB. With that, Crochet does not walk a lot of batters, and his walk rate is just 4.5 percent. He should be able to go back to his normal self and have a great outing against the Phillies in this one.
Philadelphia is in the bottom-10 in the MLB in xBA and barrel percentage. They also chase a lot of pitches and have a low chase contact percentage. Everything the Phillies do poorly on offense will play right into Crochet. Because of this, I am expecting Crochet to go deep into this game. With that, the White Sox will have a chance to cover the spread.
Why The Phillies Will Cover The Spread/Win
Spencer Turnbull has been excellent in his first three starts this season. He has allowed just three earned runs through 15 innings pitched while striking out 16, and walking five. He has been able to control the zone and generate some weak contact this season. Because of that, the Phillies are 3-0 in games Turnbull pitches. This one should be no different for Turnbull and the Phillies.
The White Sox are the worst offensive team in the MLB. In fact, they have the second-lowest batting average, lowest slugging, third-fewest walks, and the fewest home runs. They are not hitting the ball well, and when they do hit, there is no power involved. Spencer Turnbull should be able to go deep into this game and shut down the White Sox for six or seven innings.
Final White Sox-Phillies Prediction & Pick
This is going to be a lower-scoring game. Both pitchers are throwing the ball well, and both offenses are not performing great. On the season as a whole, it has been very hard to bet on the White Sox. They are just not having a good year. However, Garrett Crochet does make it a little bit easier. I like Crochet, and I like the way he has been able to compete on the mound. I am going to take the White Sox to cover the spread.
If the spread is not something you like, that is fine. Because of the pitching matchup, and the hitters on both teams not performing their best, I think the under could be a great play, as well. I would be surprised to see nine runs scored in this game.
Final White Sox-Phillies Prediction & Pick: White Sox +1.5 (-138), Under 8.5 (-122)