The Chicago White Sox are on the road to take on the Texas Rangers for the first of three games Tuesday night. This game will continue our MLB odds series as we hand out a White Sox-Rangers prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

The White Sox fire sale has already begun, and now they are without some pretty good pitchers. Lance Lynn and Lucas Giolito were traded off, but they also sent away three of their better relief pitchers. Kendall Graveman, Joe Kelly, and Reynaldo Lopez were all traded, as well. However, Chicago's lineup is still in tact, so their hitters are the same as they have been all season. Chicago has not performed all season, and another rebuild is the effect of that.

The Rangers lead the AL West by just one game, and they have lost seven of their last 10 games. Some moves have been made, though. They traded for Jordan Montgomery and Chris Stratton. The biggest, and most important, player they received via trade this past week is Max Scherzer. Texas is clearly tired of chasing the Astros, and they made the moves to ensure they stay in first place. However, they do not need get back to winning and this is the series that can happen.

Jesse Scholtans will start for the White Sox while Andrew Heaney gets the ball for the Rangers.

Here are the White Sox-Rangers MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: White Sox-Rangers Odds

Chicago White Sox: +1.5 (-120)

Texas Rangers: -1.5 (+100)

Over: 9 (-120)

Under: 9 (-102)

How To Watch White Sox vs. Rangers

TV: NBC Sports Chicago, Bally Sports Southwest

Stream: MLB TV subscription

Time: 8:05 PM ET/5:05 PM PT

Why The White Sox Could Cover The Spread

The White Sox will need to keep up offensively in this game. The pitching should not be trusted to keep the Rangers down in this game. Luis Robert Jr, Tim Anderson, Eloy Jimenez, and the rest of the lineup will need to have a big game. Chicago does hit 20 points better against left-handed pitching, so if there is any game for them to put up a lot of runs, it is this one. If the White Sox can lock in and score some runs off Heaney, they will cover this spread.

Why The Rangers Could Cover The Spread

Heaney already has a start against the White Sox, and it was a pretty good one. In that start, Heaney went 5 2/3 innings, allowed two runs on five hits, and struck out six in the win. The White Sox still have the bulk of their lineup, but they are not hitting too well. If Heaney can have the same type of game in this one, the Rangers should be able to cover the spread.

As mentioned, the White Sox have traded away three of their better relievers. Scholtans is not a bad pitcher, but the rest of the bullpen is not great. With this most likely being a bullpen game for the White Sox, the Rangers offense should be able to stack some hits and put up some runs. If the Rangers do this, they will cover the spread.

Final White Sox-Rangers Prediction & Pick

With the White Sox staffing this game, I expect the Rangers to win and cover this spread. Heaney and the Rangers should be able to handle the White Sox with ease in this game.

Final White Sox-Rangers Prediction & Pick: Rangers -1.5 (+100), Over 9 (-120)