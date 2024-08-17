ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

We're set for another betting prediction and pick for Saturday's MLB slate as we head to the American League for this next matchup. The Chicago White Sox will take on the Houston Astros for the second game of their current three-game series. It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a White Sox-Astros prediction and pick.

White Sox-Astros Projected Starters

Chris Flexen (RHP) vs. Hunter Brown (RHP)

Chris Flexen (2-11) with a 5.34 ERA, 1.50 WHIP, 84 K, 118.0 IP

Last Start: 8/10 vs. CHC (L) – 4.0 IP, 0 ER, 1 K

2024 Road Splits: (1-6) with a 6.75 ERA, .285 OBA, 39 K, 48.0 IP

Hunter Brown (10-7) with a 3.96 ERA, 1.37 WHIP, 139 K, 127.1 IP

Last Start: 8/11 @ BOS (W) – 5.1 IP, 2 ER, 9 K

2024 Home Splits: (4-3) with a 3.67 ERA, .228 OBA, 64 K, 61.1 IP

Here are the MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: White Sox-Astros Odds

Chicago White Sox: +1.5 (+134)

Moneyline: +300

Houston Astros: -1.5 (-162)

Moneyline: -375

Over: 8.5 (-102)

Under: 8.5 (-120)

How to Watch White Sox vs. Astros

Time: 7:10 p.m. ET/ 4:10 p.m. PT

TV: NBC Sports Chicago, Space City Home Network, MLB.TV

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The White Sox Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Chicago White Sox continue to endure the worst record in Major League Baseball and the fans, players, and organization will have to head back to the drawing board to build this into a respectable competitor. It's been quite the story of downfalls for Chicago this season, but none worse than their recent 21-game losing streak and being on pace for one of their worst records ever. They've won just one other game since breaking the losing skid, which came against the New York Yankees, who own the best record in baseball. In a season like this, it comes as no surprise that the White Sox could muster an ironic win like that before season's end.

They'll send Chris Flexen to the mound as he hopes to end his 2024 campaign on a high note. His team has seen losses in his last five appearances and he's been shelled in his last three road games, earning 16 runs on only 10 strikeouts during that stretch. It's far from the success he experienced over in Seattle and it's particularly concerning that his strikeouts have taken such a dip this season. Nonetheless, he's still capable of lights-out performances and he'll be eager to get back to his once-dominant form after this season.

Why The Astros Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Houston Astros are currently holding onto a three-game lead over the Seattle Mariners atop the American League West. As they head into this current series, they're 8-2 over their last 10 games and have won eight consecutively, including back-to-back sweeps over the Red Sox and Rays. It's truly been impressive to see the success they've had this year while playing with such an injury-ridded pitching staff. However, World Series champ Justin Verlander is finally nearing a return to their rotation and he could serve as a massive boost for them while they try to mount their Postseason push.

Hunter Brown will see the mound for his twenty-fourth start of the season. His record has been better on the road this season, but he's pitching at home to the tune of a lower ERA and OBA. Still, he's given up double the amount of homers while striking out fewer batters, so Brown will hope to reverse those trends as he sees some support from his red-hot bats. The hits he gives up at home are usually good for extra bases, so he'll need to be mindful of his control heading into this must-win game.

Final White Sox-Astros Prediction & Pick

Both of these teams are currently heading in opposite directions and the Houston Astros can seriously benefit from a series sweep against the worst team in Major League Baseball. Still, the White Sox are capable of shocking teams like the Yankees, so we can't put it past them to find a few more unlikely upsets before the season ends.

Still, we have to give the stern pitching advantage to the Houston Astros as we've seen greater consistency from Hunter Brown as opposed to the down year Chris Flexen is having. The Astros are also riding a hot winning streak and play behind a favorable 32-26 record in their home ballpark.

For our final prediction, we'll roll with the Houston Astros to take this meeting on the run line. They're 2-1 against the White Sox on the season, but I expect a very good chance for the Astros to take all three games and sweep this series.

Final White Sox-Astros Prediction & Pick: Houston Astros -1.5 (-162)